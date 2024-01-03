Rachit Prints Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,812.8
|0
|1,91,415.83
|-118.18
|0.36
|9,223.13
|799.35
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
481.25
|0
|15,085.11
|7.72
|0.02
|48
|145.78
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
28.25
|33.24
|14,396.39
|139.36
|1.27
|1,700.23
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
413.7
|14.01
|11,965.31
|201.62
|1.21
|2,342.32
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
116.65
|25.92
|11,336.15
|75.98
|1.44
|1,882.93
|40.19
