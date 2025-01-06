Radix Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.69
1.73
1.72
1.94
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.5
-0.48
-0.46
-0.68
Working capital
-0.64
3.32
-1.17
3.15
Other operating items
Operating
0.51
4.52
0.04
4.34
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.02
0
0.03
Free cash flow
0.53
4.54
0.04
4.37
Equity raised
12.41
12.33
13.21
11.91
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.69
3.26
-1.28
1.91
Dividends paid
0
0
1
1
Net in cash
12.26
20.14
12.97
19.19
