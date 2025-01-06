iifl-logo-icon 1
Radix Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

190.05
(-2.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Radix Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.69

1.73

1.72

1.94

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.5

-0.48

-0.46

-0.68

Working capital

-0.64

3.32

-1.17

3.15

Other operating items

Operating

0.51

4.52

0.04

4.34

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.02

0

0.03

Free cash flow

0.53

4.54

0.04

4.37

Equity raised

12.41

12.33

13.21

11.91

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.69

3.26

-1.28

1.91

Dividends paid

0

0

1

1

Net in cash

12.26

20.14

12.97

19.19

