iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Radix Industries (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

192.3
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Radix Industries (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.58

10.69

12.06

13.86

yoy growth (%)

-1.08

-11.35

-12.96

-53.99

Raw materials

-7.07

-7.64

-8.92

-10.79

As % of sales

66.87

71.48

73.94

77.88

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.25

-0.22

-0.2

As % of sales

2.62

2.42

1.89

1.49

Other costs

-1.24

-0.72

-0.71

-0.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.75

6.82

5.94

3.9

Operating profit

1.98

2.06

2.19

2.31

OPM

18.73

19.26

18.2

16.71

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.25

-0.28

-0.41

-0.3

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

1.69

1.73

1.72

1.94

Taxes

-0.5

-0.48

-0.46

-0.68

Tax rate

-29.84

-28.12

-26.91

-35.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.19

1.24

1.26

1.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.19

1.24

1.26

1.25

yoy growth (%)

-4.45

-1.28

0.6

-38.3

NPM

11.25

11.64

10.46

9.05

Radix Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Radix Industries (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.