|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.58
10.69
12.06
13.86
yoy growth (%)
-1.08
-11.35
-12.96
-53.99
Raw materials
-7.07
-7.64
-8.92
-10.79
As % of sales
66.87
71.48
73.94
77.88
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.25
-0.22
-0.2
As % of sales
2.62
2.42
1.89
1.49
Other costs
-1.24
-0.72
-0.71
-0.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.75
6.82
5.94
3.9
Operating profit
1.98
2.06
2.19
2.31
OPM
18.73
19.26
18.2
16.71
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.25
-0.28
-0.41
-0.3
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
1.69
1.73
1.72
1.94
Taxes
-0.5
-0.48
-0.46
-0.68
Tax rate
-29.84
-28.12
-26.91
-35.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.19
1.24
1.26
1.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.19
1.24
1.26
1.25
yoy growth (%)
-4.45
-1.28
0.6
-38.3
NPM
11.25
11.64
10.46
9.05
