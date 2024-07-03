iifl-logo-icon 1
Radix Industries (India) Ltd Share Price

190.05
(-2.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open200
  • Day's High204.9
  • 52 Wk High201
  • Prev. Close195.15
  • Day's Low190
  • 52 Wk Low 116.15
  • Turnover (lac)0.51
  • P/E128.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.27
  • EPS1.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)285.21
  • Div. Yield0.26
No Records Found

Radix Industries (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

200

Prev. Close

195.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.51

Day's High

204.9

Day's Low

190

52 Week's High

201

52 Week's Low

116.15

Book Value

13.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

285.21

P/E

128.39

EPS

1.52

Divi. Yield

0.26

Radix Industries (India) Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Radix Industries (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Radix Industries (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.96%

Non-Promoter- 25.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Radix Industries (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.01

15.01

15.01

15.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.96

3.23

3.2

2.44

Net Worth

18.97

18.24

18.21

17.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.58

10.69

12.06

13.86

yoy growth (%)

-1.08

-11.35

-12.96

-53.99

Raw materials

-7.07

-7.64

-8.92

-10.79

As % of sales

66.87

71.48

73.94

77.88

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.25

-0.22

-0.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.69

1.73

1.72

1.94

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.5

-0.48

-0.46

-0.68

Working capital

-0.64

3.32

-1.17

3.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.08

-11.35

-12.96

-53.99

Op profit growth

-3.8

-6.19

-5.16

-40.78

EBIT growth

-3.61

-5.76

-4.8

-41.29

Net profit growth

-4.45

-1.28

0.6

-38.3

No Record Found

Radix Industries (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Radix Industries (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

G Raghu Rama Raju

Independent Director

M Kiran Phani Varma

Non Executive Director

Gokaraju Parvathi

Director & CFO

G Ganapathi Rama Prabhakara Raju

Independent Director

Kathari Siddhardha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P Lenin Babu

Independent Director

S. Siva Rama Prasad

Independent Director

G Rama Lakshmi Narayana Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Radix Industries (India) Ltd

Summary

Radix Industries (India) Ltd was formerly incorporated with the name Ragsan Petrochem Limited on December 23, 1993. The Company name was changed from Ragsan Petrochem Limited to Radix Industries (India) Limited on 24th August, 2010. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of human hair products. Earlier, it was engaged in storage and marketing of gas products.The Company changed its line of activity from storage and marketing of gas to dealing Human Hair, wigs & its products in 2010-11. Radix Industries, has been specialising in the production of best quality Remy human hair into different styles and colours. Its rigorous manufacturing process ensures quality, durability, and comfort to all customers. It has well-developed infrastructure that helps in meeting the variegated needs of clients with proficiency. Fitted with machines of modern technology, the Company is able to execute operations more efficiently and in a cost effective manner.
Company FAQs

What is the Radix Industries India Ltd share price today?

The Radix Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹190.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Radix Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radix Industries India Ltd is ₹285.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Radix Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Radix Industries India Ltd is 128.39 and 14.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Radix Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radix Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radix Industries India Ltd is ₹116.15 and ₹201 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Radix Industries India Ltd?

Radix Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.07%, 3 Years at 32.68%, 1 Year at 56.12%, 6 Month at 31.50%, 3 Month at 27.47% and 1 Month at 16.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Radix Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Radix Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.04 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

