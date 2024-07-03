Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹200
Prev. Close₹195.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.51
Day's High₹204.9
Day's Low₹190
52 Week's High₹201
52 Week's Low₹116.15
Book Value₹13.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)285.21
P/E128.39
EPS1.52
Divi. Yield0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.01
15.01
15.01
15.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.96
3.23
3.2
2.44
Net Worth
18.97
18.24
18.21
17.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.58
10.69
12.06
13.86
yoy growth (%)
-1.08
-11.35
-12.96
-53.99
Raw materials
-7.07
-7.64
-8.92
-10.79
As % of sales
66.87
71.48
73.94
77.88
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.25
-0.22
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.69
1.73
1.72
1.94
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.5
-0.48
-0.46
-0.68
Working capital
-0.64
3.32
-1.17
3.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.08
-11.35
-12.96
-53.99
Op profit growth
-3.8
-6.19
-5.16
-40.78
EBIT growth
-3.61
-5.76
-4.8
-41.29
Net profit growth
-4.45
-1.28
0.6
-38.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
G Raghu Rama Raju
Independent Director
M Kiran Phani Varma
Non Executive Director
Gokaraju Parvathi
Director & CFO
G Ganapathi Rama Prabhakara Raju
Independent Director
Kathari Siddhardha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P Lenin Babu
Independent Director
S. Siva Rama Prasad
Independent Director
G Rama Lakshmi Narayana Rao
Reports by Radix Industries (India) Ltd
Summary
Radix Industries (India) Ltd was formerly incorporated with the name Ragsan Petrochem Limited on December 23, 1993. The Company name was changed from Ragsan Petrochem Limited to Radix Industries (India) Limited on 24th August, 2010. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of human hair products. Earlier, it was engaged in storage and marketing of gas products.The Company changed its line of activity from storage and marketing of gas to dealing Human Hair, wigs & its products in 2010-11. Radix Industries, has been specialising in the production of best quality Remy human hair into different styles and colours. Its rigorous manufacturing process ensures quality, durability, and comfort to all customers. It has well-developed infrastructure that helps in meeting the variegated needs of clients with proficiency. Fitted with machines of modern technology, the Company is able to execute operations more efficiently and in a cost effective manner.
Read More
The Radix Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹190.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radix Industries India Ltd is ₹285.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Radix Industries India Ltd is 128.39 and 14.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radix Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radix Industries India Ltd is ₹116.15 and ₹201 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Radix Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.07%, 3 Years at 32.68%, 1 Year at 56.12%, 6 Month at 31.50%, 3 Month at 27.47% and 1 Month at 16.44%.
