|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 21st September, 2024 to 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 27th September, 2024 of the Company as may be declared in the AGM. SUBMISSION OF OUTCOME OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ALONG WITH SCRUTINIZER REPORT (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)
