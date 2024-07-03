Radix Industries (India) Ltd was formerly incorporated with the name Ragsan Petrochem Limited on December 23, 1993. The Company name was changed from Ragsan Petrochem Limited to Radix Industries (India) Limited on 24th August, 2010. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of human hair products. Earlier, it was engaged in storage and marketing of gas products.The Company changed its line of activity from storage and marketing of gas to dealing Human Hair, wigs & its products in 2010-11. Radix Industries, has been specialising in the production of best quality Remy human hair into different styles and colours. Its rigorous manufacturing process ensures quality, durability, and comfort to all customers. It has well-developed infrastructure that helps in meeting the variegated needs of clients with proficiency. Fitted with machines of modern technology, the Company is able to execute operations more efficiently and in a cost effective manner.
