iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Radix Industries (India) Ltd Board Meeting

175.2
(-4.21%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Radix Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Radix Industries (India) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve un-audited financials results quarter and Half year ended 30th september 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting16 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
Intimation of appointment of Statutory Auditors
Board Meeting25 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Radix Industries (India) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on 25.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202410 May 2024
Radix Industries (India) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. recommendation of final dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 Recomendation of final dividend for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Radix Industries (India) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine Months ended December 31 2023 of the financial year 2023-24 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon Submission of outcome of Board meeting held on 05.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)

Radix Industries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Radix Industries (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.