Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Radix Industries (India) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve un-audited financials results quarter and Half year ended 30th september 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Intimation of appointment of Statutory Auditors

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Radix Industries (India) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on 25.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 10 May 2024

Radix Industries (India) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. recommendation of final dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 Recomendation of final dividend for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024