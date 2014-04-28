Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
3.02
3.02
3.02
3.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.12
2.11
5.62
7
Net Worth
5.14
5.13
8.64
10.02
Minority Interest
Debt
1.73
1.45
1.5
1.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.06
0.07
Total Liabilities
6.87
6.58
10.2
11.64
Fixed Assets
0.48
1.45
1.67
1.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.19
1.18
0
0.01
Networking Capital
4.31
3.8
8.36
7.63
Inventories
10.94
10.83
9.57
10.38
Inventory Days
268.55
345.5
Sundry Debtors
0.23
0.23
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
6.94
6.13
7.1
6.3
Sundry Creditors
-5.93
-6.08
-2.35
-2.91
Creditor Days
65.94
96.86
Other Current Liabilities
-7.87
-7.31
-5.96
-6.14
Cash
0.89
0.15
0.18
2.68
Total Assets
6.87
6.58
10.21
11.63
