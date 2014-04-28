iifl-logo-icon 1
Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd Balance Sheet

18.85
(-4.80%)
Apr 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

3.02

3.02

3.02

3.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.12

2.11

5.62

7

Net Worth

5.14

5.13

8.64

10.02

Minority Interest

Debt

1.73

1.45

1.5

1.55

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.06

0.07

Total Liabilities

6.87

6.58

10.2

11.64

Fixed Assets

0.48

1.45

1.67

1.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.19

1.18

0

0.01

Networking Capital

4.31

3.8

8.36

7.63

Inventories

10.94

10.83

9.57

10.38

Inventory Days

268.55

345.5

Sundry Debtors

0.23

0.23

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

6.94

6.13

7.1

6.3

Sundry Creditors

-5.93

-6.08

-2.35

-2.91

Creditor Days

65.94

96.86

Other Current Liabilities

-7.87

-7.31

-5.96

-6.14

Cash

0.89

0.15

0.18

2.68

Total Assets

6.87

6.58

10.21

11.63

