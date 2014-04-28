Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1.38
0.02
1.96
0.01
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.13
-0.07
-0.08
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.42
0
Working capital
-1.34
-1.51
1.45
0.85
Other operating items
Operating
-2.84
-1.64
2.91
0.79
Capital expenditure
0.06
0.12
-0.75
0
Free cash flow
-2.77
-1.52
2.16
0.8
Equity raised
14
14.01
10.98
10.89
Investing
0
0
-0.33
0
Financing
-0.05
-0.64
-0.14
0.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.17
11.84
12.68
12.15
