Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.85
(-4.80%)
Apr 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-1.38

0.02

1.96

0.01

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.13

-0.07

-0.08

Tax paid

0

-0.02

-0.42

0

Working capital

-1.34

-1.51

1.45

0.85

Other operating items

Operating

-2.84

-1.64

2.91

0.79

Capital expenditure

0.06

0.12

-0.75

0

Free cash flow

-2.77

-1.52

2.16

0.8

Equity raised

14

14.01

10.98

10.89

Investing

0

0

-0.33

0

Financing

-0.05

-0.64

-0.14

0.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.17

11.84

12.68

12.15

