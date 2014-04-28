Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
13
10.96
22.9
17.39
yoy growth (%)
18.61
-52.12
31.63
32.25
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.23
-1.14
-0.88
-0.66
As % of sales
9.5
10.42
3.85
3.84
Other costs
-12.77
-9.34
-19.53
-15.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
98.21
85.26
85.29
91.25
Operating profit
-1
0.47
2.48
0.85
OPM
-7.72
4.31
10.84
4.89
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.13
-0.07
-0.08
Interest expense
-0.35
-0.33
-0.46
-0.75
Other income
0.09
0
0.01
6.03
Profit before tax
-1.38
0.02
1.96
0.01
Taxes
0
-0.02
-0.42
0
Tax rate
-0.27
-134.81
-21.46
23.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.38
0
1.54
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.38
0
1.54
0.02
yoy growth (%)
19,136.83
-100.46
7,552.78
-100.41
NPM
-10.61
-0.06
6.72
0.11
