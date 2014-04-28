iifl-logo-icon 1
Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.85
(-4.80%)
Apr 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

13

10.96

22.9

17.39

yoy growth (%)

18.61

-52.12

31.63

32.25

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.23

-1.14

-0.88

-0.66

As % of sales

9.5

10.42

3.85

3.84

Other costs

-12.77

-9.34

-19.53

-15.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

98.21

85.26

85.29

91.25

Operating profit

-1

0.47

2.48

0.85

OPM

-7.72

4.31

10.84

4.89

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.13

-0.07

-0.08

Interest expense

-0.35

-0.33

-0.46

-0.75

Other income

0.09

0

0.01

6.03

Profit before tax

-1.38

0.02

1.96

0.01

Taxes

0

-0.02

-0.42

0

Tax rate

-0.27

-134.81

-21.46

23.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.38

0

1.54

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.38

0

1.54

0.02

yoy growth (%)

19,136.83

-100.46

7,552.78

-100.41

NPM

-10.61

-0.06

6.72

0.11

