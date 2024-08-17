Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹18.85
Prev. Close₹19.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹18.85
Day's Low₹18.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹17.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.69
P/E0
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
3.02
3.02
3.02
3.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.12
2.11
5.62
7
Net Worth
5.14
5.13
8.64
10.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
13
10.96
22.9
17.39
yoy growth (%)
18.61
-52.12
31.63
32.25
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.23
-1.14
-0.88
-0.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1.38
0.02
1.96
0.01
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.13
-0.07
-0.08
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.42
0
Working capital
-1.34
-1.51
1.45
0.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.61
-52.12
31.63
32.25
Op profit growth
-312.34
-80.95
191.71
-120.34
EBIT growth
-394.79
-85.51
216.18
-118.22
Net profit growth
19,136.83
-100.46
7,552.78
-100.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
L Ravindra Rao
Whole-time Director
L Tulasi Prasad
Independent Director
T Sri Rambabu
Independent Director
Ch Anjaneyulu
Independent Director
K Koteswara Rao
Independent Director
Lingam Poorvaja
Independent Director
Nagalla Sridhar Babu
Independent Director
Sudhakara Rao Puvvada
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a Pvt Ltd Company on 25th Nov.88 Raghava Estates Ltd was converted into a Public Ltd Company on 19th Sep.94. The company was promoted by Lingam Ravindra and Lingam Tulasi Prasad.The companys activities comprises of land development and construction of independent houses, apartments and townships. In 1988, the company came took up its first project-the construction of a satellite township named Sitapuram Colony which is located at Poranki village, 7km from Vijaywada city.In March 1996 the company came out with a public issue to expand and strengthen the companys existing operations and to augment the long term working capital resources of the company.
