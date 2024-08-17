iifl-logo-icon 1
Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd Share Price

18.85
(-4.80%)
Apr 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

18.85

Prev. Close

19.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

18.85

Day's Low

18.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

17.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.69

P/E

0

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd Corporate Action

Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:43 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.48%

Non-Promoter- 31.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

3.02

3.02

3.02

3.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.12

2.11

5.62

7

Net Worth

5.14

5.13

8.64

10.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

13

10.96

22.9

17.39

yoy growth (%)

18.61

-52.12

31.63

32.25

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.23

-1.14

-0.88

-0.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-1.38

0.02

1.96

0.01

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.13

-0.07

-0.08

Tax paid

0

-0.02

-0.42

0

Working capital

-1.34

-1.51

1.45

0.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.61

-52.12

31.63

32.25

Op profit growth

-312.34

-80.95

191.71

-120.34

EBIT growth

-394.79

-85.51

216.18

-118.22

Net profit growth

19,136.83

-100.46

7,552.78

-100.41

Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

L Ravindra Rao

Whole-time Director

L Tulasi Prasad

Independent Director

T Sri Rambabu

Independent Director

Ch Anjaneyulu

Independent Director

K Koteswara Rao

Independent Director

Lingam Poorvaja

Independent Director

Nagalla Sridhar Babu

Independent Director

Sudhakara Rao Puvvada

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a Pvt Ltd Company on 25th Nov.88 Raghava Estates Ltd was converted into a Public Ltd Company on 19th Sep.94. The company was promoted by Lingam Ravindra and Lingam Tulasi Prasad.The companys activities comprises of land development and construction of independent houses, apartments and townships. In 1988, the company came took up its first project-the construction of a satellite township named Sitapuram Colony which is located at Poranki village, 7km from Vijaywada city.In March 1996 the company came out with a public issue to expand and strengthen the companys existing operations and to augment the long term working capital resources of the company.
