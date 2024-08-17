iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd Company Summary

18.85
(-4.80%)
Apr 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a Pvt Ltd Company on 25th Nov.88 Raghava Estates Ltd was converted into a Public Ltd Company on 19th Sep.94. The company was promoted by Lingam Ravindra and Lingam Tulasi Prasad.The companys activities comprises of land development and construction of independent houses, apartments and townships. In 1988, the company came took up its first project-the construction of a satellite township named Sitapuram Colony which is located at Poranki village, 7km from Vijaywada city.In March 1996 the company came out with a public issue to expand and strengthen the companys existing operations and to augment the long term working capital resources of the company.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.