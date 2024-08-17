Raghava Estates & Properties Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a Pvt Ltd Company on 25th Nov.88 Raghava Estates Ltd was converted into a Public Ltd Company on 19th Sep.94. The company was promoted by Lingam Ravindra and Lingam Tulasi Prasad.The companys activities comprises of land development and construction of independent houses, apartments and townships. In 1988, the company came took up its first project-the construction of a satellite township named Sitapuram Colony which is located at Poranki village, 7km from Vijaywada city.In March 1996 the company came out with a public issue to expand and strengthen the companys existing operations and to augment the long term working capital resources of the company.