Raideep Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0
(0%)

Raideep Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.21

0.14

0.18

0.16

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.05

0.03

-0.04

-0.04

Working capital

0.15

0.17

0.21

0.15

Other operating items

Operating

0.23

0.28

0.28

0.21

Capital expenditure

0.38

0

0

0.03

Free cash flow

0.61

0.28

0.28

0.24

Equity raised

2.02

1.73

1.51

1.27

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.3

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.93

2.01

1.8

1.51

