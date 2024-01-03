Raideep Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.21
0.14
0.18
0.16
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.05
0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
0.15
0.17
0.21
0.15
Other operating items
Operating
0.23
0.28
0.28
0.21
Capital expenditure
0.38
0
0
0.03
Free cash flow
0.61
0.28
0.28
0.24
Equity raised
2.02
1.73
1.51
1.27
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.3
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.93
2.01
1.8
1.51
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.