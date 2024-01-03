Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.22
-17.91
-37.57
Op profit growth
77.66
28.76
-198.55
EBIT growth
-12.58
49.54
-9.84
Net profit growth
-15.01
53.88
-7.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.37
-0.68
-0.43
0.27
EBIT margin
4.02
4.04
2.22
1.53
Net profit margin
3.75
3.88
2.07
1.4
RoCE
8.34
11.22
8.77
RoNW
1.98
2.69
2.04
RoA
1.94
2.69
2.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.34
1.58
1.02
1.11
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.21
1.45
0.9
1.01
Book value per share
17.57
16.23
12.99
11.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-6.7
-3.97
-6.63
-8.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
31.53
26.28
10.72
Inventory days
46.69
26.12
9.24
Creditor days
-212.03
-156.33
-112.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4,773.38
-1,151.74
-716
-531.72
Net debt / equity
0.02
-0.02
0
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-1.07
1.24
0.59
-2.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-99.29
-98.97
-98.9
-98.72
Employee costs
-0.9
-0.78
-0.76
-0.42
Other costs
-1.18
-0.92
-0.75
-0.58
