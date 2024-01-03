iifl-logo
Raideep Industries Ltd Key Ratios

0
(0%)

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.22

-17.91

-37.57

Op profit growth

77.66

28.76

-198.55

EBIT growth

-12.58

49.54

-9.84

Net profit growth

-15.01

53.88

-7.92

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.37

-0.68

-0.43

0.27

EBIT margin

4.02

4.04

2.22

1.53

Net profit margin

3.75

3.88

2.07

1.4

RoCE

8.34

11.22

8.77

RoNW

1.98

2.69

2.04

RoA

1.94

2.69

2.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.34

1.58

1.02

1.11

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.21

1.45

0.9

1.01

Book value per share

17.57

16.23

12.99

11.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-6.7

-3.97

-6.63

-8.54

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

31.53

26.28

10.72

Inventory days

46.69

26.12

9.24

Creditor days

-212.03

-156.33

-112.9

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4,773.38

-1,151.74

-716

-531.72

Net debt / equity

0.02

-0.02

0

-0.05

Net debt / op. profit

-1.07

1.24

0.59

-2.75

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-99.29

-98.97

-98.9

-98.72

Employee costs

-0.9

-0.78

-0.76

-0.42

Other costs

-1.18

-0.92

-0.75

-0.58

