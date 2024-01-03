iifl-logo
Raideep Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

19.62

22.35

41.48

27.23

yoy growth (%)

-12.22

-46.11

52.33

-37.57

Raw materials

-19.48

-22.12

-41.19

-26.93

As % of sales

99.29

98.97

99.3

98.9

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.17

-0.21

-0.2

As % of sales

0.9

0.78

0.52

0.76

Other costs

-0.23

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.18

0.92

0.5

0.75

Operating profit

-0.27

-0.15

-0.13

-0.11

OPM

-1.37

-0.68

-0.33

-0.43

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.55

0.36

0.38

0.34

Profit before tax

0.21

0.14

0.18

0.16

Taxes

-0.05

0.03

-0.04

-0.04

Tax rate

-25.16

24.98

-22.88

-24.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.15

0.17

0.14

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.15

0.17

0.14

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-12.4

28.44

11.69

-21.13

NPM

0.8

0.8

0.33

0.46

