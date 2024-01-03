Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
19.62
22.35
41.48
27.23
yoy growth (%)
-12.22
-46.11
52.33
-37.57
Raw materials
-19.48
-22.12
-41.19
-26.93
As % of sales
99.29
98.97
99.3
98.9
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.17
-0.21
-0.2
As % of sales
0.9
0.78
0.52
0.76
Other costs
-0.23
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.18
0.92
0.5
0.75
Operating profit
-0.27
-0.15
-0.13
-0.11
OPM
-1.37
-0.68
-0.33
-0.43
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.55
0.36
0.38
0.34
Profit before tax
0.21
0.14
0.18
0.16
Taxes
-0.05
0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Tax rate
-25.16
24.98
-22.88
-24.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.15
0.17
0.14
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.15
0.17
0.14
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-12.4
28.44
11.69
-21.13
NPM
0.8
0.8
0.33
0.46
