Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.51
5.51
5.51
5.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.76
1.54
1.33
1.17
Net Worth
7.27
7.05
6.84
6.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
19.62
22.35
41.48
27.23
yoy growth (%)
-12.22
-46.11
52.33
-37.57
Raw materials
-19.48
-22.12
-41.19
-26.93
As % of sales
99.29
98.97
99.3
98.9
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.17
-0.21
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.21
0.14
0.18
0.16
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.05
0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
0.15
0.17
0.21
0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.22
-46.11
52.33
-37.57
Op profit growth
77.66
9.45
17.64
-259.55
EBIT growth
45.61
-20.6
9.59
-23.51
Net profit growth
-12.4
28.44
11.69
-21.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
22.9
25.55
27.5
20.1
19.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.9
25.55
27.5
20.1
19.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.54
1.57
0.71
0.69
0.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rai Sahib
Whole-time Director
Paramjit Bhalla
Independent Director
Inderbir Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ruchi Chordia
Additional Director
Parul Singh
C-193 A Phase VI,
Focal Point,
Punjab - 141010
Tel: 91-161-2676893
Website: http://www.raideepindustries.com
Email: raitex3@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Raideep Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.