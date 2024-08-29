|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29/08/2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015-Book Closure Summary Proceedings of Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of 29th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.