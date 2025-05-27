|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2025
|19 May 2025
|Raideep Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025 together with the Audit Report OutCome of Board Meeting under regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|28 Jan 2025
|Raideep Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEB (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Adoption of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Raideep Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarterly and Half Year ended on 30 September 2024 Approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29/08/2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015-Book Closure
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Raideep Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Approval of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
