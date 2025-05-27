Board Meeting 27 May 2025 19 May 2025

Raideep Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025 together with the Audit Report OutCome of Board Meeting under regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27.05.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 28 Jan 2025

Raideep Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEB (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Adoption of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Raideep Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarterly and Half Year ended on 30 September 2024 Approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29/08/2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015-Book Closure

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024