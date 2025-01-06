iifl-logo-icon 1
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

29.49
(2.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Raj Packaging FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.63

0.5

1.48

1.57

Depreciation

-0.96

-1.04

-0.67

-0.66

Tax paid

-0.75

-0.18

-0.27

-0.53

Working capital

2.38

-2.01

-1.08

2.74

Other operating items

Operating

3.29

-2.73

-0.54

3.11

Capital expenditure

0.21

6.46

0.41

-0.11

Free cash flow

3.51

3.72

-0.13

2.99

Equity raised

13.9

13.64

12.12

10.35

Investing

0.02

-0.01

0.01

0

Financing

-0.74

3.31

0.1

4.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0.22

0.22

Net in cash

16.69

20.66

12.33

18.56

