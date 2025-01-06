Raj Packaging Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.63
0.5
1.48
1.57
Depreciation
-0.96
-1.04
-0.67
-0.66
Tax paid
-0.75
-0.18
-0.27
-0.53
Working capital
2.38
-2.01
-1.08
2.74
Other operating items
Operating
3.29
-2.73
-0.54
3.11
Capital expenditure
0.21
6.46
0.41
-0.11
Free cash flow
3.51
3.72
-0.13
2.99
Equity raised
13.9
13.64
12.12
10.35
Investing
0.02
-0.01
0.01
0
Financing
-0.74
3.31
0.1
4.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0.22
0.22
Net in cash
16.69
20.66
12.33
18.56
