Raj Packaging Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31
(5.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

40.37

34.07

38.3

38.61

yoy growth (%)

18.49

-11.04

-0.78

3.44

Raw materials

-29.47

-26.06

-30.09

-30.58

As % of sales

73

76.49

78.57

79.21

Employee costs

-2.03

-1.96

-1.56

-1.37

As % of sales

5.03

5.77

4.08

3.55

Other costs

-4.62

-3.59

-3.71

-3.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.45

10.54

9.69

9.05

Operating profit

4.24

2.45

2.93

3.15

OPM

10.5

7.19

7.64

8.17

Depreciation

-0.96

-1.04

-0.67

-0.66

Interest expense

-0.72

-1.11

-0.88

-1.05

Other income

0.08

0.2

0.11

0.13

Profit before tax

2.63

0.5

1.48

1.57

Taxes

-0.75

-0.18

-0.27

-0.53

Tax rate

-28.75

-36.2

-18.57

-34.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.87

0.31

1.2

1.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.87

0.31

1.2

1.03

yoy growth (%)

489.03

-73.6

16.76

4.66

NPM

4.65

0.93

3.15

2.68

