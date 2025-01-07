Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
40.37
34.07
38.3
38.61
yoy growth (%)
18.49
-11.04
-0.78
3.44
Raw materials
-29.47
-26.06
-30.09
-30.58
As % of sales
73
76.49
78.57
79.21
Employee costs
-2.03
-1.96
-1.56
-1.37
As % of sales
5.03
5.77
4.08
3.55
Other costs
-4.62
-3.59
-3.71
-3.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.45
10.54
9.69
9.05
Operating profit
4.24
2.45
2.93
3.15
OPM
10.5
7.19
7.64
8.17
Depreciation
-0.96
-1.04
-0.67
-0.66
Interest expense
-0.72
-1.11
-0.88
-1.05
Other income
0.08
0.2
0.11
0.13
Profit before tax
2.63
0.5
1.48
1.57
Taxes
-0.75
-0.18
-0.27
-0.53
Tax rate
-28.75
-36.2
-18.57
-34.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.87
0.31
1.2
1.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.87
0.31
1.2
1.03
yoy growth (%)
489.03
-73.6
16.76
4.66
NPM
4.65
0.93
3.15
2.68
