Raj Packaging Industries Ltd Share Price

29.49
(2.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.75
  • Day's High29.75
  • 52 Wk High38.68
  • Prev. Close28.64
  • Day's Low28.64
  • 52 Wk Low 22.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.45
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

29.75

Prev. Close

28.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0.45

Day's High

29.75

Day's Low

28.64

52 Week's High

38.68

52 Week's Low

22.55

Book Value

28.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.48

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.11%

Non-Promoter- 63.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.57

4.57

4.57

4.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.73

10.13

10.72

8.85

Net Worth

13.3

14.7

15.29

13.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

40.37

34.07

38.3

38.61

yoy growth (%)

18.49

-11.04

-0.78

3.44

Raw materials

-29.47

-26.06

-30.09

-30.58

As % of sales

73

76.49

78.57

79.21

Employee costs

-2.03

-1.96

-1.56

-1.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.63

0.5

1.48

1.57

Depreciation

-0.96

-1.04

-0.67

-0.66

Tax paid

-0.75

-0.18

-0.27

-0.53

Working capital

2.38

-2.01

-1.08

2.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.49

-11.04

-0.78

3.44

Op profit growth

73.14

-16.38

-7.13

1.95

EBIT growth

108.8

-31.82

-9.84

-2.09

Net profit growth

489.03

-73.6

16.76

4.66

No Record Found

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Raj Packaging Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Prem Kankaria

Whole-time Director

Neepa Kankaria

Non Executive Director

Pushapraj Singhvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushboo Joshi

Independent Director

K K Maheshwari

Independent Director

Dayaniwas Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raj Packaging Industries Ltd

Summary

Raj Packaging Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as Raj Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd., as a Private Limited Company on June 18, 1987 and converted into a Public Limited company in May 1992 with the change in name of the Company to Raj Packaging Industries Limited. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Multilayer Co-extruded Plastic Film, a packaging product in Southern India. It is medium scale manufacturing unit part of plastic packaging material industry. It has got its manufacturing facility at Bibinagar Mandal, Nalgonda District, Telangana. Since then, the Company has grown to strengthened its manufacturing capacities to ever growing field of flexible packaging.The Company commenced commercial production in June 1989 by installing sophisticated, imported co-extrusion machines from M/s Paul Kiefel, Gmbh of Germany. The Installed capacity was 600 million tonnes per annum and soon achieved this full capacity utilization. The Company had gone for expansion and put up another plant in 1995 and presently has total capacity of 6100 million tonnes per annum for blown film and 720 million tonnes per annum for laminates. Then, later in 2005, it added another co-extrusion machine. Multilayer films are an important part of todays packaging industry due to need for convenience and better shelf life of product in a economical way. The diversity of co-extrusion capabilities and availability of new age polymer resin allows to customize package where in the Comp
Company FAQs

What is the Raj Packaging Industries Ltd share price today?

The Raj Packaging Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd is ₹13.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raj Packaging Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd is ₹22.55 and ₹38.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd?

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.86%, 3 Years at 0.34%, 1 Year at -4.98%, 6 Month at -3.70%, 3 Month at -2.92% and 1 Month at -1.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Raj Packaging Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

