Summary

Raj Packaging Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as Raj Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd., as a Private Limited Company on June 18, 1987 and converted into a Public Limited company in May 1992 with the change in name of the Company to Raj Packaging Industries Limited. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Multilayer Co-extruded Plastic Film, a packaging product in Southern India. It is medium scale manufacturing unit part of plastic packaging material industry. It has got its manufacturing facility at Bibinagar Mandal, Nalgonda District, Telangana. Since then, the Company has grown to strengthened its manufacturing capacities to ever growing field of flexible packaging.The Company commenced commercial production in June 1989 by installing sophisticated, imported co-extrusion machines from M/s Paul Kiefel, Gmbh of Germany. The Installed capacity was 600 million tonnes per annum and soon achieved this full capacity utilization. The Company had gone for expansion and put up another plant in 1995 and presently has total capacity of 6100 million tonnes per annum for blown film and 720 million tonnes per annum for laminates. Then, later in 2005, it added another co-extrusion machine. Multilayer films are an important part of todays packaging industry due to need for convenience and better shelf life of product in a economical way. The diversity of co-extrusion capabilities and availability of new age polymer resin allows to customize package where in the Comp

