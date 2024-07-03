Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹29.75
Prev. Close₹28.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.45
Day's High₹29.75
Day's Low₹28.64
52 Week's High₹38.68
52 Week's Low₹22.55
Book Value₹28.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.48
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.57
4.57
4.57
4.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.73
10.13
10.72
8.85
Net Worth
13.3
14.7
15.29
13.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
40.37
34.07
38.3
38.61
yoy growth (%)
18.49
-11.04
-0.78
3.44
Raw materials
-29.47
-26.06
-30.09
-30.58
As % of sales
73
76.49
78.57
79.21
Employee costs
-2.03
-1.96
-1.56
-1.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.63
0.5
1.48
1.57
Depreciation
-0.96
-1.04
-0.67
-0.66
Tax paid
-0.75
-0.18
-0.27
-0.53
Working capital
2.38
-2.01
-1.08
2.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.49
-11.04
-0.78
3.44
Op profit growth
73.14
-16.38
-7.13
1.95
EBIT growth
108.8
-31.82
-9.84
-2.09
Net profit growth
489.03
-73.6
16.76
4.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Prem Kankaria
Whole-time Director
Neepa Kankaria
Non Executive Director
Pushapraj Singhvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo Joshi
Independent Director
K K Maheshwari
Independent Director
Dayaniwas Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raj Packaging Industries Ltd
Summary
Raj Packaging Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as Raj Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd., as a Private Limited Company on June 18, 1987 and converted into a Public Limited company in May 1992 with the change in name of the Company to Raj Packaging Industries Limited. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Multilayer Co-extruded Plastic Film, a packaging product in Southern India. It is medium scale manufacturing unit part of plastic packaging material industry. It has got its manufacturing facility at Bibinagar Mandal, Nalgonda District, Telangana. Since then, the Company has grown to strengthened its manufacturing capacities to ever growing field of flexible packaging.The Company commenced commercial production in June 1989 by installing sophisticated, imported co-extrusion machines from M/s Paul Kiefel, Gmbh of Germany. The Installed capacity was 600 million tonnes per annum and soon achieved this full capacity utilization. The Company had gone for expansion and put up another plant in 1995 and presently has total capacity of 6100 million tonnes per annum for blown film and 720 million tonnes per annum for laminates. Then, later in 2005, it added another co-extrusion machine. Multilayer films are an important part of todays packaging industry due to need for convenience and better shelf life of product in a economical way. The diversity of co-extrusion capabilities and availability of new age polymer resin allows to customize package where in the Comp
The Raj Packaging Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd is ₹13.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raj Packaging Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raj Packaging Industries Ltd is ₹22.55 and ₹38.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.86%, 3 Years at 0.34%, 1 Year at -4.98%, 6 Month at -3.70%, 3 Month at -2.92% and 1 Month at -1.34%.
