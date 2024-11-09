|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|RAJ PACKAGING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|RAJ PACKAGING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as attached as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|RAJ PACKAGING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as attached
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|25 May 2024
|as attached as attached
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|RAJ PACKAGING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as attached as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)
