Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

RAJ PACKAGING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

RAJ PACKAGING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as attached as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

RAJ PACKAGING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as attached

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 25 May 2024

as attached as attached

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024