Raj Packaging Industries Ltd Summary

Raj Packaging Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as Raj Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd., as a Private Limited Company on June 18, 1987 and converted into a Public Limited company in May 1992 with the change in name of the Company to Raj Packaging Industries Limited. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Multilayer Co-extruded Plastic Film, a packaging product in Southern India. It is medium scale manufacturing unit part of plastic packaging material industry. It has got its manufacturing facility at Bibinagar Mandal, Nalgonda District, Telangana. Since then, the Company has grown to strengthened its manufacturing capacities to ever growing field of flexible packaging.The Company commenced commercial production in June 1989 by installing sophisticated, imported co-extrusion machines from M/s Paul Kiefel, Gmbh of Germany. The Installed capacity was 600 million tonnes per annum and soon achieved this full capacity utilization. The Company had gone for expansion and put up another plant in 1995 and presently has total capacity of 6100 million tonnes per annum for blown film and 720 million tonnes per annum for laminates. Then, later in 2005, it added another co-extrusion machine. Multilayer films are an important part of todays packaging industry due to need for convenience and better shelf life of product in a economical way. The diversity of co-extrusion capabilities and availability of new age polymer resin allows to customize package where in the Company has a balanced property of Adhesion v/s Bonding , COF v/s Seal strength and at the same time take advantage of individual properties of the polymer to create classic packaging solution for customer needs.The Company into lamination offers High impact multilayer printed/unprinted Laminates for all purpose. Laminated films with its increased efficiency, high shear strength, printing capabilities having visual appeal are widely been used today with high speed lines. Laminated films are widely used in FMCG, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, automobiles etc. With in-house blown film, printing machine and converting unit, it has the capability to laminate wide variety of film substrate.Apart from these, the Company provides shrink wrap films and pouches for food and non-food industries. It has developed a special LL/ LDPE based high quality shrink film, which is ideally suitable for packing wide range of products at an economical cost. At a time when conservation of the environment is a very critical issue, the recyclable shrink film comes as a great solution. The Shrink Wrap Film with optical appearance, good machine ability and low shrink temperature provide added benefits to customers.