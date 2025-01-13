Rajasthan Gases Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo-icon 1
55.07
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:26:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.06

9.36

1.61

1.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.83

-1.42

-0.38

0.05

Net Worth

28.89

7.94

1.23

1.66

Minority Interest

Debt

0

4.81

4.2

0.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.89

12.75

5.43

1.86

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

28.04

12.04

5

1.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.53

0.03

0.04

0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.54

0.05

0.05

0.06

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.05

Cash

0.32

0.69

0.4

0.31

Total Assets

28.89

12.76

5.44

1.86

