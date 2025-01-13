Rajasthan Gases Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.06
9.36
1.61
1.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.83
-1.42
-0.38
0.05
Net Worth
28.89
7.94
1.23
1.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0
4.81
4.2
0.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.89
12.75
5.43
1.86
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.04
12.04
5
1.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.53
0.03
0.04
0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.54
0.05
0.05
0.06
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.05
Cash
0.32
0.69
0.4
0.31
Total Assets
28.89
12.76
5.44
1.86
