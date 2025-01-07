Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.24
0
-0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
-3,141.21
-47.97
0
0
Raw materials
-0.24
0
0
0
As % of sales
99.75
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.04
0
As % of sales
10.32
148
263.19
0
Other costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.1
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.99
691.58
684.82
0
Operating profit
-0.07
-0.07
-0.16
-0.09
OPM
-31.07
939.58
1,048.02
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.01
-4.72
0
Other income
0
0
0.08
0
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.09
-0.07
-0.09
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.1
-0.09
-0.07
-0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.1
-0.09
-0.07
-0.09
yoy growth (%)
15.09
21.89
-21.78
28.12
NPM
-42.64
1,126.94
480.97
0
