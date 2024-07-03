SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹59.68
Prev. Close₹60.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹59.68
Day's Low₹59.68
52 Week's High₹71.53
52 Week's Low₹8.58
Book Value₹3.75
Face Value₹3
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)458.78
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.06
9.36
1.61
1.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.83
-1.42
-0.38
0.05
Net Worth
28.89
7.94
1.23
1.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.24
0
-0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
-3,141.21
-47.97
0
0
Raw materials
-0.24
0
0
0
As % of sales
99.75
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.04
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.09
-0.07
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.1
-0.09
-0.07
-0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3,141.21
-47.97
0
0
Op profit growth
0.59
-53.36
70.41
28.2
EBIT growth
0.59
1.69
-21.83
28.2
Net profit growth
15.09
21.89
-21.78
28.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
8,750
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
76.37
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
103
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
51.35
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
742.25
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
284.15
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Gauri suresh Bhagat
Independent Director
Pradeep Mundra
Managing Director
Nikhilesh Narendra Khandelwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kumari Maitrayee
Independent Director
Arpit Ashok Khemani
Independent Director
Tirth Tapan Mazumdar
Non Executive Director
Deepa Kishor Piplikar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajasthan Gases Ltd
Summary
Rajasthan Gases (RGL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 27 Aug.93 in Jaipur and was converted into a public limited company on 10 Oct.94. It was promoted by Roopchand Baid and Surjeet Singh. Roopchand Baid is the present managing director. The company bottles and transports LPG in cylinders. The company was engaged in gas filling, transportation and distribution of gases within the limits of Rajasthan. Now, it intends for further expansion by setting up warehouse almost measuring 10,000 square feet area.In Aug.94, RGL has commissioned a LPG bottling facility of 9792 tpa at Tonk, Rajasthan. In Feb.95, RGL came out with a Rs 3.2-cr public issue to part-finance the Rs 13.84-cr plant for LPG bottling with a capacity of 24,192 tpa at Bigga, Rajasthan. Commercial production at the second plant which is expected by Jun.95, was deferred due to higher raw material prices. The company procures its raw material, liquified petroleum gas, from various reputed suppliers such as Bharat Shell, Jay Cylinders, Essar World Trade, etc. LPG is mainly used as a cooking fuel by domestic consumers and a small portion is used for industrial purposes such as cutting of metal, brazing, welding, flame hardening, heating refractories and tunnels, etc. The company is entering the transportation business to utilise its fleet of vehicles. During 1996-97, the company was appointed as a product facilator for LPG transportation by Reliance Industries Ltd.
Read More
The Rajasthan Gases Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹59.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajasthan Gases Ltd is ₹458.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajasthan Gases Ltd is 0 and 16.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajasthan Gases Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajasthan Gases Ltd is ₹8.58 and ₹71.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajasthan Gases Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.70%, 3 Years at 115.79%, 1 Year at 616.35%, 6 Month at 147.52%, 3 Month at 78.41% and 1 Month at 12.20%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.