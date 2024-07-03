iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajasthan Gases Ltd Share Price

59.68
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open59.68
  • Day's High59.68
  • 52 Wk High71.53
  • Prev. Close60.89
  • Day's Low59.68
  • 52 Wk Low 8.58
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value3
  • Book Value3.75
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)458.78
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rajasthan Gases Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

59.68

Prev. Close

60.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

59.68

Day's Low

59.68

52 Week's High

71.53

52 Week's Low

8.58

Book Value

3.75

Face Value

3

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

458.78

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rajasthan Gases Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

Rajasthan Gases Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rajasthan Gases Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rajasthan Gases Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.06

9.36

1.61

1.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.83

-1.42

-0.38

0.05

Net Worth

28.89

7.94

1.23

1.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.24

0

-0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

-3,141.21

-47.97

0

0

Raw materials

-0.24

0

0

0

As % of sales

99.75

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.04

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.09

-0.07

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.1

-0.09

-0.07

-0.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3,141.21

-47.97

0

0

Op profit growth

0.59

-53.36

70.41

28.2

EBIT growth

0.59

1.69

-21.83

28.2

Net profit growth

15.09

21.89

-21.78

28.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

8,750

0

Rajasthan Gases Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

76.37

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

103

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

51.35

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

742.25

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

284.15

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rajasthan Gases Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Gauri suresh Bhagat

Independent Director

Pradeep Mundra

Managing Director

Nikhilesh Narendra Khandelwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kumari Maitrayee

Independent Director

Arpit Ashok Khemani

Independent Director

Tirth Tapan Mazumdar

Non Executive Director

Deepa Kishor Piplikar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajasthan Gases Ltd

Summary

Rajasthan Gases (RGL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 27 Aug.93 in Jaipur and was converted into a public limited company on 10 Oct.94. It was promoted by Roopchand Baid and Surjeet Singh. Roopchand Baid is the present managing director. The company bottles and transports LPG in cylinders. The company was engaged in gas filling, transportation and distribution of gases within the limits of Rajasthan. Now, it intends for further expansion by setting up warehouse almost measuring 10,000 square feet area.In Aug.94, RGL has commissioned a LPG bottling facility of 9792 tpa at Tonk, Rajasthan. In Feb.95, RGL came out with a Rs 3.2-cr public issue to part-finance the Rs 13.84-cr plant for LPG bottling with a capacity of 24,192 tpa at Bigga, Rajasthan. Commercial production at the second plant which is expected by Jun.95, was deferred due to higher raw material prices. The company procures its raw material, liquified petroleum gas, from various reputed suppliers such as Bharat Shell, Jay Cylinders, Essar World Trade, etc. LPG is mainly used as a cooking fuel by domestic consumers and a small portion is used for industrial purposes such as cutting of metal, brazing, welding, flame hardening, heating refractories and tunnels, etc. The company is entering the transportation business to utilise its fleet of vehicles. During 1996-97, the company was appointed as a product facilator for LPG transportation by Reliance Industries Ltd.
Company FAQs

What is the Rajasthan Gases Ltd share price today?

The Rajasthan Gases Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹59.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajasthan Gases Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajasthan Gases Ltd is ₹458.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajasthan Gases Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajasthan Gases Ltd is 0 and 16.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajasthan Gases Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajasthan Gases Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajasthan Gases Ltd is ₹8.58 and ₹71.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajasthan Gases Ltd?

Rajasthan Gases Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.70%, 3 Years at 115.79%, 1 Year at 616.35%, 6 Month at 147.52%, 3 Month at 78.41% and 1 Month at 12.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajasthan Gases Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajasthan Gases Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

