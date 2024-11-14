iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajasthan Gases Ltd Board Meeting

Rajasthan Gases CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
RAJASTHAN GASES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 AT 5 PM inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: I) Approve the Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Please Find Attached Un Audited Result as on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
RAJASTHAN GASES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 AT 5 PM inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: I) Approve the Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. II) Any Other Subject by approval of Chairmen. To adopt Un audited Result alongwith Limited Review Report for period ended on 30th june 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
RAJASTHAN GASES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30THMay 2024 AT 5 PM inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: I) Approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (referred to as the SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting Held today i.e. on 30th May, 2024 has inter alia, approved the Fallowing : -: 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Standalone Audited statement of assets and Liabilities, as at 31 Match, 2024 3. A copy of Auditors Report and declaration on audit report are enclosed herewith for your record from the Statutory Auditors of the Company in Respect of the aforesaid Financial Results. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
RAJASTHAN GASES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 With above reference, please Find Attached Statement of Statement of Asset and Liabilities as on 31.12.2023 along with Result unaudited Quarterly Result of the Company for period ended on 31ST December, 2023 Please Find Attached un audited Result for quarter ended on 31.12.2023 along with LLR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

