Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

97.7
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd

Rajas. Tube Mfg FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.55

-2.99

0.09

0.69

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-0.09

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.13

0

-0.05

-0.31

Working capital

-3.39

-8.97

5.61

-1.68

Other operating items

Operating

-3.05

-12.05

5.56

-1.4

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-3.05

-12.05

5.57

-1.4

Equity raised

2.21

8.2

8.1

7.34

Investing

0

-0.01

0

0

Financing

-3.93

-6.29

5.42

-2.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-4.76

-10.14

19.09

3.46

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd

