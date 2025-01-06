Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.55
-2.99
0.09
0.69
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-0.09
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.13
0
-0.05
-0.31
Working capital
-3.39
-8.97
5.61
-1.68
Other operating items
Operating
-3.05
-12.05
5.56
-1.4
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-3.05
-12.05
5.57
-1.4
Equity raised
2.21
8.2
8.1
7.34
Investing
0
-0.01
0
0
Financing
-3.93
-6.29
5.42
-2.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.76
-10.14
19.09
3.46
