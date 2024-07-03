Summary

Incorporated in 1985, Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Limited is a leading manufacturers of Steel Pipes & Tubes, Black Steel Tubes, Galvanised Steel Tubes, Steel Square Tubes, H.R Sheets s etc. The Company has carved and unparalleled position in global market to clients with premium quality pipes and tubes. ERW Steel Pipes & Tubes / Black Steel Pipes & Tubes / Galvanized Pipes & Tubes have a wide application in Water Pipelines, Water Mains, Sewerage System; Deep Tube-Wells & Casing Pipes; LPG And Other Non-Toxic Gases; Pipe Lines For Natural Gas; Oil Pipe Lines; Oil Refinery Piping, Crude Oil Piping, etc. Hot Rolled Sheets have application in making tubular products like hot rolled coils, pipes, LPG cylinders, shuttering plates and into the construction sector. Moreover, they also have an important component in making of pressure vessel, in buildings, hull and steel structures as well as in boiler usage. These sheets are nowadays used for making critical safety parts and automobile suspension.Presently major requirements of pipes in Rajasthan are being met through units situated outside Rajasthan. The pipes manufactured by the Company are able to compete effectively in the market as they have a clear price advantage over the other outside suppliers because of lower transportation cost benefits applicable to the Company.The consumers of Rajasthan Tube are trustworthy that their finest quality of steel from Essar Steel Limited. and Zinc from Hindustan Zinc Limited [HZL] go

