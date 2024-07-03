Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹97.7
Prev. Close₹95.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.43
Day's High₹97.7
Day's Low₹97.7
52 Week's High₹95.79
52 Week's Low₹26
Book Value₹17.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.77
3.05
2.09
1.53
Net Worth
8.27
7.55
6.59
6.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
42.28
41.41
76.7
77.25
yoy growth (%)
2.09
-46
-0.71
4.61
Raw materials
-38.82
-41.16
-72.52
-72.03
As % of sales
91.82
99.39
94.55
93.24
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.67
-0.73
-0.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.55
-2.99
0.09
0.69
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-0.09
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.13
0
-0.05
-0.31
Working capital
-3.39
-8.97
5.61
-1.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.09
-46
-0.71
4.61
Op profit growth
-236.27
-164.67
-26.38
411.22
EBIT growth
-224.31
-170.45
-26.45
427.46
Net profit growth
-114.08
-6,206.97
-87.08
-129.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Harish Chand Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajshree Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chandra Prakash Khunteta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anuj Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monika Soni
Summary
Incorporated in 1985, Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Limited is a leading manufacturers of Steel Pipes & Tubes, Black Steel Tubes, Galvanised Steel Tubes, Steel Square Tubes, H.R Sheets s etc. The Company has carved and unparalleled position in global market to clients with premium quality pipes and tubes. ERW Steel Pipes & Tubes / Black Steel Pipes & Tubes / Galvanized Pipes & Tubes have a wide application in Water Pipelines, Water Mains, Sewerage System; Deep Tube-Wells & Casing Pipes; LPG And Other Non-Toxic Gases; Pipe Lines For Natural Gas; Oil Pipe Lines; Oil Refinery Piping, Crude Oil Piping, etc. Hot Rolled Sheets have application in making tubular products like hot rolled coils, pipes, LPG cylinders, shuttering plates and into the construction sector. Moreover, they also have an important component in making of pressure vessel, in buildings, hull and steel structures as well as in boiler usage. These sheets are nowadays used for making critical safety parts and automobile suspension.Presently major requirements of pipes in Rajasthan are being met through units situated outside Rajasthan. The pipes manufactured by the Company are able to compete effectively in the market as they have a clear price advantage over the other outside suppliers because of lower transportation cost benefits applicable to the Company.The consumers of Rajasthan Tube are trustworthy that their finest quality of steel from Essar Steel Limited. and Zinc from Hindustan Zinc Limited [HZL] go
The Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹97.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd is ₹44.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd is 0 and 5.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd is ₹26 and ₹95.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.80%, 3 Years at 64.80%, 1 Year at 143.74%, 6 Month at 236.11%, 3 Month at 150.50% and 1 Month at 117.85%.
