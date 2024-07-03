iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd Share Price

97.7
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:36:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open97.7
  • Day's High97.7
  • 52 Wk High95.79
  • Prev. Close95.79
  • Day's Low97.7
  • 52 Wk Low 26
  • Turnover (lac)6.43
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.62
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

97.7

Prev. Close

95.79

Turnover(Lac.)

6.43

Day's High

97.7

Day's Low

97.7

52 Week's High

95.79

52 Week's Low

26

Book Value

17.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.48%

Non-Promoter- 45.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.77

3.05

2.09

1.53

Net Worth

8.27

7.55

6.59

6.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

42.28

41.41

76.7

77.25

yoy growth (%)

2.09

-46

-0.71

4.61

Raw materials

-38.82

-41.16

-72.52

-72.03

As % of sales

91.82

99.39

94.55

93.24

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.67

-0.73

-0.75

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.55

-2.99

0.09

0.69

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-0.09

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.13

0

-0.05

-0.31

Working capital

-3.39

-8.97

5.61

-1.68

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.09

-46

-0.71

4.61

Op profit growth

-236.27

-164.67

-26.38

411.22

EBIT growth

-224.31

-170.45

-26.45

427.46

Net profit growth

-114.08

-6,206.97

-87.08

-129.89

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Harish Chand Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajshree Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chandra Prakash Khunteta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anuj Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monika Soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1985, Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Limited is a leading manufacturers of Steel Pipes & Tubes, Black Steel Tubes, Galvanised Steel Tubes, Steel Square Tubes, H.R Sheets s etc. The Company has carved and unparalleled position in global market to clients with premium quality pipes and tubes. ERW Steel Pipes & Tubes / Black Steel Pipes & Tubes / Galvanized Pipes & Tubes have a wide application in Water Pipelines, Water Mains, Sewerage System; Deep Tube-Wells & Casing Pipes; LPG And Other Non-Toxic Gases; Pipe Lines For Natural Gas; Oil Pipe Lines; Oil Refinery Piping, Crude Oil Piping, etc. Hot Rolled Sheets have application in making tubular products like hot rolled coils, pipes, LPG cylinders, shuttering plates and into the construction sector. Moreover, they also have an important component in making of pressure vessel, in buildings, hull and steel structures as well as in boiler usage. These sheets are nowadays used for making critical safety parts and automobile suspension.Presently major requirements of pipes in Rajasthan are being met through units situated outside Rajasthan. The pipes manufactured by the Company are able to compete effectively in the market as they have a clear price advantage over the other outside suppliers because of lower transportation cost benefits applicable to the Company.The consumers of Rajasthan Tube are trustworthy that their finest quality of steel from Essar Steel Limited. and Zinc from Hindustan Zinc Limited [HZL] go
Company FAQs

What is the Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd share price today?

The Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹97.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd is ₹44.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd is 0 and 5.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd is ₹26 and ₹95.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd?

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.80%, 3 Years at 64.80%, 1 Year at 143.74%, 6 Month at 236.11%, 3 Month at 150.50% and 1 Month at 117.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.52 %

