Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year and Quarter Ended 30Th September 2024 board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per intimation letter attached Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 31st August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 4 Aug 2024

RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING INTIMATION outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve board meeting intimation BOARD MEETING OUTCOME 29 MAY 2024 appointment of secretaial auditor Appointment of cost auditor of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024