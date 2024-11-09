|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year and Quarter Ended 30Th September 2024 board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per intimation letter attached Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 31st August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|4 Aug 2024
|RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING INTIMATION outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve board meeting intimation BOARD MEETING OUTCOME 29 MAY 2024 appointment of secretaial auditor Appointment of cost auditor of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 10Th February , 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.