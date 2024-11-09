iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year and Quarter Ended 30Th September 2024 board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per intimation letter attached Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 31st August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20244 Aug 2024
RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING INTIMATION outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve board meeting intimation BOARD MEETING OUTCOME 29 MAY 2024 appointment of secretaial auditor Appointment of cost auditor of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 10Th February , 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

