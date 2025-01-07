iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

95.75
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

42.28

41.41

76.7

77.25

yoy growth (%)

2.09

-46

-0.71

4.61

Raw materials

-38.82

-41.16

-72.52

-72.03

As % of sales

91.82

99.39

94.55

93.24

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.67

-0.73

-0.75

As % of sales

1.12

1.63

0.95

0.97

Other costs

-1.02

-1.01

-1.22

-1.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.42

2.44

1.59

1.87

Operating profit

1.95

-1.43

2.22

3.01

OPM

4.63

-3.46

2.89

3.9

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-0.09

-0.1

Interest expense

-1.33

-1.47

-2.05

-2.23

Other income

0.01

0

0.03

0.02

Profit before tax

0.55

-2.99

0.09

0.69

Taxes

-0.13

0

-0.05

-0.31

Tax rate

-23.56

0

-50.49

-45.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.42

-2.99

0.04

0.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.42

-2.99

0.04

0.37

yoy growth (%)

-114.08

-6,206.97

-87.08

-129.89

NPM

0.99

-7.22

0.06

0.49

