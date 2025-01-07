Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
42.28
41.41
76.7
77.25
yoy growth (%)
2.09
-46
-0.71
4.61
Raw materials
-38.82
-41.16
-72.52
-72.03
As % of sales
91.82
99.39
94.55
93.24
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.67
-0.73
-0.75
As % of sales
1.12
1.63
0.95
0.97
Other costs
-1.02
-1.01
-1.22
-1.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.42
2.44
1.59
1.87
Operating profit
1.95
-1.43
2.22
3.01
OPM
4.63
-3.46
2.89
3.9
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-0.09
-0.1
Interest expense
-1.33
-1.47
-2.05
-2.23
Other income
0.01
0
0.03
0.02
Profit before tax
0.55
-2.99
0.09
0.69
Taxes
-0.13
0
-0.05
-0.31
Tax rate
-23.56
0
-50.49
-45.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.42
-2.99
0.04
0.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.42
-2.99
0.04
0.37
yoy growth (%)
-114.08
-6,206.97
-87.08
-129.89
NPM
0.99
-7.22
0.06
0.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.