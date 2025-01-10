Rajesh Power Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.22
15.22
15.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
69.08
43.44
37.07
Net Worth
84.3
58.66
52.29
Minority Interest
Debt
77.67
59.71
62.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.84
0.58
0.43
Total Liabilities
162.81
118.95
115.15
Fixed Assets
19.83
19.01
16.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.29
18.12
12.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
134.52
81.58
84.71
Inventories
36.45
36.86
27.95
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
73.71
58.19
56.77
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
101.94
65.81
60.47
Sundry Creditors
-31.44
-34.36
-34.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-46.14
-44.92
-26.46
Cash
0.17
0.24
1.89
Total Assets
162.81
118.95
115.15
