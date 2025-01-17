Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,568.5
|49.7
|4,83,000.88
|1,993.11
|0.97
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
426.5
|66.94
|85,694.33
|302.51
|0.51
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
54.88
|38.35
|31,728.91
|159.89
|0.57
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
966.05
|116
|26,371.1
|58.15
|0.39
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
95.32
|48.52
|23,711.4
|123.7
|0.48
|1,864.9
|8.27
