SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹1,164.5
Prev. Close₹1,140.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,342.35
Day's High₹1,248
Day's Low₹1,120
52 Week's High₹1,229.8
52 Week's Low₹636.5
Book Value₹98.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,093
P/E78.95
EPS14.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.22
15.22
15.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
69.08
43.44
37.07
Net Worth
84.3
58.66
52.29
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kurang Ramchandra Panchal
Whole-time Director
Rajendra Baldevbhai Patel
Director & CFO
Kaxil Prafulbhai Patel
Independent Director
Pankti Parth Shah
Independent Director
Sujit Gulati
Independent Director
Viral Ranpura
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Dakshesh Mochi
Director & Chief Executive Off
Utsav Nehal Panchal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajesh Power Services Ltd
Summary
Rajesh Power Services Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of Rajesh Traders pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated May 5, 1971 Registration Certificate issued by Registrar of Firms, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the Firm converted to Private Company as Rajesh Power Services Private Limited on 10 February, 2010 and then the Company was converted to Rajesh Power Services Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 26, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company, under the leadership of Mr. Kurang and Mr. Rajendra entered into solar power generation by setting up 1MW Solar Power Plant at Survey No. 859/1,Vill-Patdi, in Dist- Surendra Nagar in Gujarat, in year 2012. This plant was setup by the Company in 2012 by Gujarat Government. The Solar plant is currently operational and generating solar power and supplying power to PGVCL DISCOM. It commissioned projects for Power Supply Arrangement for clients like Adanis 300MW Solar Plant in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The main clients of the Company are major public and private utilities like GETCO & GUVNL, and its subsidiaries (including UGVCL, PGVCL, MGVCL and DGVCL) companies, Torrent Power Ltd, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.The Company offers services to Renewable Power sector (solar power) and Non-Renewable Power sector. It works as an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor and providing services to power transmission and distribution utilities compani
The Rajesh Power Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1162.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajesh Power Services Ltd is ₹2093.00 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajesh Power Services Ltd is 78.95 and 11.56 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajesh Power Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajesh Power Services Ltd is ₹636.5 and ₹1229.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Rajesh Power Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 73.92% and 1 Month at 65.64%.
