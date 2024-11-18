iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajesh Power Services Ltd Share Price

1,162.3
(1.88%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,164.5
  • Day's High1,248
  • 52 Wk High1,229.8
  • Prev. Close1,140.8
  • Day's Low1,120
  • 52 Wk Low 636.5
  • Turnover (lac)4,342.35
  • P/E78.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value98.71
  • EPS14.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,093
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rajesh Power Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

1,164.5

Prev. Close

1,140.8

Turnover(Lac.)

4,342.35

Day's High

1,248

Day's Low

1,120

52 Week's High

1,229.8

52 Week's Low

636.5

Book Value

98.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,093

P/E

78.95

EPS

14.45

Divi. Yield

0

Rajesh Power Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Rajesh Power Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rajesh Power Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:55 AM
Nov-2024Nov-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rajesh Power Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.22

15.22

15.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

69.08

43.44

37.07

Net Worth

84.3

58.66

52.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rajesh Power Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rajesh Power Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kurang Ramchandra Panchal

Whole-time Director

Rajendra Baldevbhai Patel

Director & CFO

Kaxil Prafulbhai Patel

Independent Director

Pankti Parth Shah

Independent Director

Sujit Gulati

Independent Director

Viral Ranpura

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Dakshesh Mochi

Director & Chief Executive Off

Utsav Nehal Panchal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajesh Power Services Ltd

Summary

Rajesh Power Services Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of Rajesh Traders pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated May 5, 1971 Registration Certificate issued by Registrar of Firms, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the Firm converted to Private Company as Rajesh Power Services Private Limited on 10 February, 2010 and then the Company was converted to Rajesh Power Services Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 26, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company, under the leadership of Mr. Kurang and Mr. Rajendra entered into solar power generation by setting up 1MW Solar Power Plant at Survey No. 859/1,Vill-Patdi, in Dist- Surendra Nagar in Gujarat, in year 2012. This plant was setup by the Company in 2012 by Gujarat Government. The Solar plant is currently operational and generating solar power and supplying power to PGVCL DISCOM. It commissioned projects for Power Supply Arrangement for clients like Adanis 300MW Solar Plant in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The main clients of the Company are major public and private utilities like GETCO & GUVNL, and its subsidiaries (including UGVCL, PGVCL, MGVCL and DGVCL) companies, Torrent Power Ltd, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.The Company offers services to Renewable Power sector (solar power) and Non-Renewable Power sector. It works as an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor and providing services to power transmission and distribution utilities compani
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rajesh Power Services Ltd share price today?

The Rajesh Power Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1162.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajesh Power Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajesh Power Services Ltd is ₹2093.00 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajesh Power Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajesh Power Services Ltd is 78.95 and 11.56 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajesh Power Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajesh Power Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajesh Power Services Ltd is ₹636.5 and ₹1229.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajesh Power Services Ltd?

Rajesh Power Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 73.92% and 1 Month at 65.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajesh Power Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajesh Power Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.40 %
Institutions - 9.75 %
Public - 16.85 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajesh Power Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.