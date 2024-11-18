Rajesh Power Services Ltd Summary

Rajesh Power Services Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of Rajesh Traders pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated May 5, 1971 Registration Certificate issued by Registrar of Firms, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the Firm converted to Private Company as Rajesh Power Services Private Limited on 10 February, 2010 and then the Company was converted to Rajesh Power Services Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 26, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company, under the leadership of Mr. Kurang and Mr. Rajendra entered into solar power generation by setting up 1MW Solar Power Plant at Survey No. 859/1,Vill-Patdi, in Dist- Surendra Nagar in Gujarat, in year 2012. This plant was setup by the Company in 2012 by Gujarat Government. The Solar plant is currently operational and generating solar power and supplying power to PGVCL DISCOM. It commissioned projects for Power Supply Arrangement for clients like Adanis 300MW Solar Plant in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The main clients of the Company are major public and private utilities like GETCO & GUVNL, and its subsidiaries (including UGVCL, PGVCL, MGVCL and DGVCL) companies, Torrent Power Ltd, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.The Company offers services to Renewable Power sector (solar power) and Non-Renewable Power sector. It works as an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor and providing services to power transmission and distribution utilities companies. The Company offers services of implementation of Turnkey projects for laying Extra High Voltage cables & transmission lines, setting up Extra High Voltage (EHV) substation, Design and implication of underground power distribution system. The Company is also in providing service of Operations and Maintenance which includes operating and maintaining solar plants and EHV substations. Further, it also engaged into providing Utility Services to power plants and power transmission companies, services include cable fault location and rectification, replacement and retrofitting of transformers and switch gears. It provides Consultancy Services in designing of power substations and cable system. The Company is planning to raise capital from public by issuing 47,90,000 Equity Shares, comprising a Fresh Issue of 27,90,000 EquityShares and 20,00,000 Equity Shares thru Offer for Sale.