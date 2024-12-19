1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that RAJESHWARI CANS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE RAJESHWARI CANS LIMITED (543285) RECORD DATE 19.12.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 19/12/2024 DR- 781/2024-2025 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of RAJESHWARI CANS LIMITED (Scrip Code: 543285) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Thursday, December 19, 2024: - Scrip Code 543285 Scrip Name RAJESHWARI CANS LIMITED Current Market Lot 200 Revised Market Lot 400 Note : As informed by the company 5246000 equity shares would be allotted as on December 20,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated December 10,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.12.2024)