|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
19.75
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-11.71
As % of sales
59.3
Employee costs
-3.78
As % of sales
19.17
Other costs
-2.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.83
Operating profit
1.51
OPM
7.68
Depreciation
-0.72
Interest expense
-0.58
Other income
0.1
Profit before tax
0.3
Taxes
-0.08
Tax rate
-29.33
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
0.21
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
0.21
yoy growth (%)
NPM
1.09
