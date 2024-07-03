SectorPackaging
Open₹319.1
Prev. Close₹325.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.55
Day's High₹319.1
Day's Low₹319.1
52 Week's High₹352.5
52 Week's Low₹52.5
Book Value₹9.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)334.8
P/E253.25
EPS1.26
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.25
5.25
5.25
3.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.79
3.47
2.4
0.54
Net Worth
10.04
8.72
7.65
3.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
19.75
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-11.71
As % of sales
59.3
Employee costs
-3.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
0.3
Depreciation
-0.72
Tax paid
-0.08
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bharatkumar Vora
Whole-time Director
Harshadkumar Vora
Whole-time Director
Siddharth Vora
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chandrakant Kamdar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Charuben Sheth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishakha Gujrati
Whole-time Director
Pratik Vora
Addtnl Independent Director
Suvidh Turakhia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abdulquadir Soyab Hajiwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajeshwari Cans Ltd
Summary
Rajeshwari Cans Limited was originally formed as Proprietorship concern with name as M/s. Rajeshri Trading Company which was acquired by the Partnership Firm in the name of M/s. Rajeshwari Metal Printers pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated September 03, 2004. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was reconstituted on April 01, 2006, June 07, 2013, April 25, 2014 and October 11, 2017. Thereafter, the Partnership Firm got converted into Public Company in the name of Rajeshwari Cans Limited on January 10, 2018 pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company has business situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Promoters, Bharatkumar Vora and Harshadkumar Vora are involved in the business of trading of iron and steel, tin plate and scrap for more than three decades. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing round printed tin containers of various sizes used as packing material for tobacco and snuff. The Company supply tin containers to customers engaged in the business of tobacco manufacturing and paint manufacturing and performs printing work on tin sheets supplied by customers. The Company carry on manufacturing activities in factory at Mahagujarat Industrial Estate and Shree Ganesh Industrial Estate.The Partnership Firm i.e. Rajeshwari Metal Printers started with single line production and manufacturing of tin containers with different capacity ranging from 50 gm to 500 gm for packing tobacco material
Read More
The Rajeshwari Cans Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹319.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd is ₹334.80 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd is 253.25 and 33.35 as of 31 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajeshwari Cans Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd is ₹52.5 and ₹352.5 as of 31 Dec ‘24
Rajeshwari Cans Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.89%, 3 Years at 214.58%, 1 Year at 291.53%, 6 Month at 301.38%, 3 Month at 1.62% and 1 Month at 15.48%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.