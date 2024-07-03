iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajeshwari Cans Ltd Share Price

319.1
(-2.00%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open319.1
  • Day's High319.1
  • 52 Wk High352.5
  • Prev. Close325.6
  • Day's Low319.1
  • 52 Wk Low 52.5
  • Turnover (lac)2.55
  • P/E253.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.56
  • EPS1.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)334.8
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

319.1

Prev. Close

325.6

Turnover(Lac.)

2.55

Day's High

319.1

Day's Low

319.1

52 Week's High

352.5

52 Week's Low

52.5

Book Value

9.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

334.8

P/E

253.25

EPS

1.26

Divi. Yield

0

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:37 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.57%

Non-Promoter- 38.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.25

5.25

5.25

3.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.79

3.47

2.4

0.54

Net Worth

10.04

8.72

7.65

3.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

19.75

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-11.71

As % of sales

59.3

Employee costs

-3.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

0.3

Depreciation

-0.72

Tax paid

-0.08

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

No Record Found

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rajeshwari Cans Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bharatkumar Vora

Whole-time Director

Harshadkumar Vora

Whole-time Director

Siddharth Vora

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chandrakant Kamdar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Charuben Sheth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishakha Gujrati

Whole-time Director

Pratik Vora

Addtnl Independent Director

Suvidh Turakhia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abdulquadir Soyab Hajiwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajeshwari Cans Ltd

Summary

Rajeshwari Cans Limited was originally formed as Proprietorship concern with name as M/s. Rajeshri Trading Company which was acquired by the Partnership Firm in the name of M/s. Rajeshwari Metal Printers pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated September 03, 2004. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was reconstituted on April 01, 2006, June 07, 2013, April 25, 2014 and October 11, 2017. Thereafter, the Partnership Firm got converted into Public Company in the name of Rajeshwari Cans Limited on January 10, 2018 pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company has business situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Promoters, Bharatkumar Vora and Harshadkumar Vora are involved in the business of trading of iron and steel, tin plate and scrap for more than three decades. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing round printed tin containers of various sizes used as packing material for tobacco and snuff. The Company supply tin containers to customers engaged in the business of tobacco manufacturing and paint manufacturing and performs printing work on tin sheets supplied by customers. The Company carry on manufacturing activities in factory at Mahagujarat Industrial Estate and Shree Ganesh Industrial Estate.The Partnership Firm i.e. Rajeshwari Metal Printers started with single line production and manufacturing of tin containers with different capacity ranging from 50 gm to 500 gm for packing tobacco material
Company FAQs

What is the Rajeshwari Cans Ltd share price today?

The Rajeshwari Cans Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹319.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd is ₹334.80 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd is 253.25 and 33.35 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajeshwari Cans Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd is ₹52.5 and ₹352.5 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd?

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.89%, 3 Years at 214.58%, 1 Year at 291.53%, 6 Month at 301.38%, 3 Month at 1.62% and 1 Month at 15.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.57 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.43 %

