Rajeshwari Cans Limited was originally formed as Proprietorship concern with name as M/s. Rajeshri Trading Company which was acquired by the Partnership Firm in the name of M/s. Rajeshwari Metal Printers pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated September 03, 2004. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was reconstituted on April 01, 2006, June 07, 2013, April 25, 2014 and October 11, 2017. Thereafter, the Partnership Firm got converted into Public Company in the name of Rajeshwari Cans Limited on January 10, 2018 pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company has business situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Promoters, Bharatkumar Vora and Harshadkumar Vora are involved in the business of trading of iron and steel, tin plate and scrap for more than three decades. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing round printed tin containers of various sizes used as packing material for tobacco and snuff. The Company supply tin containers to customers engaged in the business of tobacco manufacturing and paint manufacturing and performs printing work on tin sheets supplied by customers. The Company carry on manufacturing activities in factory at Mahagujarat Industrial Estate and Shree Ganesh Industrial Estate.The Partnership Firm i.e. Rajeshwari Metal Printers started with single line production and manufacturing of tin containers with different capacity ranging from 50 gm to 500 gm for packing tobacco material

