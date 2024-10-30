iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajeshwari Cans Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Rajeshwari Cans CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
Rajeshwari Cans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting held on 30th October 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202425 Oct 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)_update on Board Meeting held today i.e 25/10/2024
Board Meeting21 May 202410 May 2024
Rajeshwari Cans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for half year and year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Mar 20245 Mar 2024
Announcement under regulation 30(LODR)- Preferential issue
Board Meeting22 Feb 202417 Feb 2024
Rajeshwari Cans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issue of shares on a preferential basis. The Outcome of BM held on 22.02.2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024)

