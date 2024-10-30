|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Rajeshwari Cans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting held on 30th October 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)_update on Board Meeting held today i.e 25/10/2024
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Rajeshwari Cans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for half year and year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Mar 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|Announcement under regulation 30(LODR)- Preferential issue
|Board Meeting
|22 Feb 2024
|17 Feb 2024
|Rajeshwari Cans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issue of shares on a preferential basis. The Outcome of BM held on 22.02.2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024)
