Rajeshwari Cans Ltd Summary

Rajeshwari Cans Limited was originally formed as Proprietorship concern with name as M/s. Rajeshri Trading Company which was acquired by the Partnership Firm in the name of M/s. Rajeshwari Metal Printers pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated September 03, 2004. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was reconstituted on April 01, 2006, June 07, 2013, April 25, 2014 and October 11, 2017. Thereafter, the Partnership Firm got converted into Public Company in the name of Rajeshwari Cans Limited on January 10, 2018 pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company has business situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Promoters, Bharatkumar Vora and Harshadkumar Vora are involved in the business of trading of iron and steel, tin plate and scrap for more than three decades. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing round printed tin containers of various sizes used as packing material for tobacco and snuff. The Company supply tin containers to customers engaged in the business of tobacco manufacturing and paint manufacturing and performs printing work on tin sheets supplied by customers. The Company carry on manufacturing activities in factory at Mahagujarat Industrial Estate and Shree Ganesh Industrial Estate.The Partnership Firm i.e. Rajeshwari Metal Printers started with single line production and manufacturing of tin containers with different capacity ranging from 50 gm to 500 gm for packing tobacco material and up to 5 litres for paint industry. Initially, the business commenced with single color offset printing machine and subsequently, installed one additional line for production of tin containers thereby increasing the installed capacity of the plant. They also purchased two color printing machine. Apart from manufacturing tins, the Company carry out color printing on the sheets as per specifications and does print job on the empty tins provided by customers. The ink required for printing have good adhesion and mechanical properties. The Company focus on the quality of raw materials and finished products at manufacturing units to ensure that the desired quality is attained. It take utmost care of raw materials purchased to maintain the quality of finished products. The Company supply majority of products to a tobacco manufacturing company. The Company constantly endeavors to improve production process, skill up-gradation of workers, modernization of machineries to optimize the utilization of resources. The Company regularly analyze existing material procurement and manufacturing process to identify the areas of bottlenecks and correct the same. This helps in improving efficiency and putting resources to optimal use.The Company has got connection of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply. It get continues supply of PNG according to requirement for manufacturing process through pipeline. In addition to this, Company got electricity connection from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited and have sanctioned load of 100HP. As a standby arrangement, the Company have one Diesel Generating Set of 100KVA capacity. The office and factory premises situated in Ahmedabad, is well equipped with computer systems, internet connectivity, other communication equipment, security and other facilities, which are required for business operations to function smoothly.In the year 2017, the erstwhile partnership firm had received India 5000 Best MSME Award in the name of Partnership Firm M/s. Rajeshwari Metals Printers for outstanding contribution in quality and excellence in realm of customer satisfaction, impact on society through services & management to boost up.In the year 2019-20, the Company started manufacturing small tin containers of 50gm at Shree Ganesh Industrial Estate, Village Moraiya in Ahmedabad. Shree Ganesh Industrial Estate is used by the snuff manufacturer for packing of their product.The Company launched Initial Public Offer by issuing 20,16,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 4.03 Crore in April, 2021.