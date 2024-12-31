Rajeshwari Cans Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Developments:

Companies within the Packaging & Container (P&C) industry serve a wide variety of markets, but most rely on the food-and-beverage, household products, and pharmaceutical sectors for the majority of business. Offerings from the industry mainly facilitate the dispensing and protection of products. P&C producers serve a customer base that spans across the globe. Emerging markets, especially in South America and Southeast Asia, have been a particularly attractive growth venue.

Among the many examples of P&C products are pharmaceutical pumps, aerosol valves, plastic and polyethylene containers, metal cans, cardboard, glass bottles, storage and waste bags, cushioning materials, giftwraps, and steel, fiber, and plastic drums.

Though key end markets are often considered to have defensive characteristics, the industry is not immune to macroeconomic cycles. Consumer spending habits can have an impact on operating results. Cost control is crucial to a companys earnings performance.

Importantly, the success of many players is heavily influenced by energy prices. A good number of products utilize oil-based materials. Nevertheless, P&C stocks have proved to be worthwhile growth-and-income holdings.

The Company has capacity to withstand in the market and face the stiff competition prevailing in the chemical business market.

Opportunities and Outlook:

The Company is optimistic about its growth prospect us in the future. The Company has been concentrating on building brand image in the market.

The Company is facing stiff competition from various companies in domestic market. However, Company is well positioned to leverage the opportunities to manage the challenges that have arisen in domestic market.

Outlook:

The Company expects to increase its market share in the existing market by increasing though various scheme expanding its geographical coverage in more regions and undertaking large job contracts. We are cautiously optimistic of our prospects and believe that the year will go a long way in stabilizing our growth path. The Company also puts more efforts in R & D activities, reduction in process cycles, and improvement in existing process etc. Our Company has a well-established market of its own. The Directors are actively connected with the customers.

Risk and Concerns:

Company is facing competition from various small-scale manufacturers and administrative costs are also increasing day by day. But Company is equipped to meet the challenges by better marketing tactics and effective management of cost and expenses.

Internal Control Systems and their adequacy:

The Company has an adequate system of Internal Control relating to purchase of stores, raw materials, plant & machineries, equipments & various components and for the sale of goods commensurate with the size and nature of business of the Company.

Financial Performance:

Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance is discussed in the main part of the Report.

Details of Key Financial Ratios are given below:

Ratios 2023-24 2022-23 Change Debtors Turnover 8.76 10.87 -2.11 Inventory Turnover 5.62 4.71 0.91 Interest Service Coverage Ratio 8.29 4.96 3.33 Current Ratio 1.50 1.59 -0.09 Debt Equity Ratio 0.39 0.48 -0.09 Operating Profit Margin % 0.06 0.06 0.00 Net Profit Margin % 3.83 3.26 0.57 Return on Net Worth % 0.25 0.20 0.05

Material Developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations:

The industry is knowledge driven, considering this aspect we continue to build our team with high quality talent. The Company is putting thrust on providing training both in-house and outside. The key personnel are technically qualified and fully trained to run plant.

The Company maintains cordial & harmonious relation with its employees.