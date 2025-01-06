Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.62
0.81
-0.58
-0.72
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.25
-0.32
-0.32
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
0
Working capital
-0.55
-1.47
0.34
-0.41
Other operating items
Operating
-0.15
-0.94
-0.61
-1.45
Capital expenditure
0
-0.05
0
0.11
Free cash flow
-0.14
-0.99
-0.61
-1.33
Equity raised
-11.29
-12.06
-10.02
-11.21
Investing
0
-0.01
0
0
Financing
1.33
18.91
6.03
3.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-10.1
5.83
-4.6
-8.56
Invest wise with Expert advice
