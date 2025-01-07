iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.12
(-1.16%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.96

3.72

0.09

0.64

yoy growth (%)

6.37

4,023.51

-86

-59.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0.92

1.3

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.24

-0.26

-0.48

As % of sales

7.16

6.59

298.05

74.63

Other costs

-3.08

-3.33

-0.24

-0.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

77.84

89.49

272.94

80.88

Operating profit

0.59

0.14

-0.42

-0.36

OPM

14.99

3.91

-471.91

-56.82

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.25

-0.32

-0.32

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.1

-0.11

Other income

0.23

0.93

0.27

0.09

Profit before tax

0.62

0.81

-0.58

-0.72

Taxes

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

0

Tax rate

-5.85

-4.34

8.11

-0.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.59

0.77

-0.62

-0.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

1.31

Net profit

0.59

0.77

-0.62

0.59

yoy growth (%)

-24.09

-223.91

-205.15

-112.41

NPM

14.92

20.92

-696.24

92.68

