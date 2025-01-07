Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.96
3.72
0.09
0.64
yoy growth (%)
6.37
4,023.51
-86
-59.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0.92
1.3
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.24
-0.26
-0.48
As % of sales
7.16
6.59
298.05
74.63
Other costs
-3.08
-3.33
-0.24
-0.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
77.84
89.49
272.94
80.88
Operating profit
0.59
0.14
-0.42
-0.36
OPM
14.99
3.91
-471.91
-56.82
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.25
-0.32
-0.32
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.1
-0.11
Other income
0.23
0.93
0.27
0.09
Profit before tax
0.62
0.81
-0.58
-0.72
Taxes
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
0
Tax rate
-5.85
-4.34
8.11
-0.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.59
0.77
-0.62
-0.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
1.31
Net profit
0.59
0.77
-0.62
0.59
yoy growth (%)
-24.09
-223.91
-205.15
-112.41
NPM
14.92
20.92
-696.24
92.68
No Record Found
