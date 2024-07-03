Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹5.5
Prev. Close₹5.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.5
Day's Low₹5.49
52 Week's High₹7.8
52 Week's Low₹3.61
Book Value₹-1.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.04
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
5.53
5.53
5.53
5.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.14
-5.05
-5.65
-6.42
Net Worth
0.39
0.48
-0.12
-0.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.96
3.72
0.09
0.64
yoy growth (%)
6.37
4,023.51
-86
-59.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0.92
1.3
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.24
-0.26
-0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.62
0.81
-0.58
-0.72
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.25
-0.32
-0.32
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
0
Working capital
-0.55
-1.47
0.34
-0.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.37
4,023.51
-86
-59.32
Op profit growth
307.54
-134.19
16.24
-37.57
EBIT growth
-23.47
-274.91
-21.69
-49.68
Net profit growth
-24.09
-223.91
-205.15
-112.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
G Ramamurthy
Whole-time Director
R Usha
Independent Director
M S Elangovan
Independent Director
Vijaya Raghavan
Independent Director
P S Ravishankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratiksha Lalwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Rajeswari Infrastructure Limited was formerly incorporated as Rajeswari Foundations Limited in 1993. The Company changed its name to Rajeswari Infrastructure Limited in October 2009. The Company is engaged in the construction of independent bungalows. It focused on areas, such as civil and structural work; prepress of reprographic work for the printing industry; offset printing, and pressure sensitive adhesive labels and non-adhesive labels. The Company operates as the builder, contractor, erector, developer, and constructor of residential, office, industrial, and commercial developments in India. The company engages in constructing and selling independent bungalows for software professionals and non-resident Indian customers under RGL DREAM BUNGALOW brand name. It also involves in civil and structural works; prepress of reprographic work for the printing industry; offset printing activities; and producing pressure sensitive adhesive and non-adhesive labels, as well as operates as an infrastructure, township, and road developer.
The Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd is ₹3.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -4.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd is ₹3.61 and ₹7.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.38%, 3 Years at -31.15%, 1 Year at 24.71%, 6 Month at -1.80%, 3 Month at -16.92% and 1 Month at 16.45%.
