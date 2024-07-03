Summary

Rajeswari Infrastructure Limited was formerly incorporated as Rajeswari Foundations Limited in 1993. The Company changed its name to Rajeswari Infrastructure Limited in October 2009. The Company is engaged in the construction of independent bungalows. It focused on areas, such as civil and structural work; prepress of reprographic work for the printing industry; offset printing, and pressure sensitive adhesive labels and non-adhesive labels. The Company operates as the builder, contractor, erector, developer, and constructor of residential, office, industrial, and commercial developments in India. The company engages in constructing and selling independent bungalows for software professionals and non-resident Indian customers under RGL DREAM BUNGALOW brand name. It also involves in civil and structural works; prepress of reprographic work for the printing industry; offset printing activities; and producing pressure sensitive adhesive and non-adhesive labels, as well as operates as an infrastructure, township, and road developer.

