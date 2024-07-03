iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

5.49
(0.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:55:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.5
  • Day's High5.5
  • 52 Wk High7.8
  • Prev. Close5.45
  • Day's Low5.49
  • 52 Wk Low 3.61
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.04
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

5.5

Prev. Close

5.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

5.5

Day's Low

5.49

52 Week's High

7.8

52 Week's Low

3.61

Book Value

-1.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2023

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:20 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.93%

Non-Promoter- 48.06%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

5.53

5.53

5.53

5.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.14

-5.05

-5.65

-6.42

Net Worth

0.39

0.48

-0.12

-0.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.96

3.72

0.09

0.64

yoy growth (%)

6.37

4,023.51

-86

-59.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0.92

1.3

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.24

-0.26

-0.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.62

0.81

-0.58

-0.72

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.25

-0.32

-0.32

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

0

Working capital

-0.55

-1.47

0.34

-0.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.37

4,023.51

-86

-59.32

Op profit growth

307.54

-134.19

16.24

-37.57

EBIT growth

-23.47

-274.91

-21.69

-49.68

Net profit growth

-24.09

-223.91

-205.15

-112.41

No Record Found

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

G Ramamurthy

Whole-time Director

R Usha

Independent Director

M S Elangovan

Independent Director

Vijaya Raghavan

Independent Director

P S Ravishankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratiksha Lalwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Rajeswari Infrastructure Limited was formerly incorporated as Rajeswari Foundations Limited in 1993. The Company changed its name to Rajeswari Infrastructure Limited in October 2009. The Company is engaged in the construction of independent bungalows. It focused on areas, such as civil and structural work; prepress of reprographic work for the printing industry; offset printing, and pressure sensitive adhesive labels and non-adhesive labels. The Company operates as the builder, contractor, erector, developer, and constructor of residential, office, industrial, and commercial developments in India. The company engages in constructing and selling independent bungalows for software professionals and non-resident Indian customers under RGL DREAM BUNGALOW brand name. It also involves in civil and structural works; prepress of reprographic work for the printing industry; offset printing activities; and producing pressure sensitive adhesive and non-adhesive labels, as well as operates as an infrastructure, township, and road developer.
Company FAQs

What is the Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd is ₹3.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -4.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd is ₹3.61 and ₹7.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd?

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.38%, 3 Years at -31.15%, 1 Year at 24.71%, 6 Month at -1.80%, 3 Month at -16.92% and 1 Month at 16.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.06 %

