The Members of

Rajeswari Infrastructure Limited

Report on the IndAS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying IndAS financial statements of Rajeswari Infrastructure Limited ("the Company"), comprising of the Balance Sheet as at 31 st March, 2022, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended,and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 st March,2021 ,and its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities fortheAudit of IndAS Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the IndAS financial statements under the provisions of theAct and the Rules made thereunder,and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the IndAS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period.These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon,and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1. Loss due to Floods: Due to floods in Chennai office situated at Ekattuthangal during December 2015, main Plant and Machinery (Printing Division) and all computers and furniture were lost and damaged beyond repair. The Printing Plant and Machinery were damaged in full and due to disputes between the Insurance company and the financiers,only part settlement from Insurance company is accounted for in the books of account and the final settlement is under arbitration.The effect of the same could not be reflected in the books of account. However, on confirmation from the Insurance Company the necessary adjustments will be made in the books of account. Refer Note 6.6.

2. Loan settlement arrangements:The Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the certain financial Institution for settlement of loan of Rs.899.20 lakhs after 11 months by offering Block A of constructed property at Pallikaranai, if the amount due is not settled within the agreed period. Since the eventuality has not happened as at the closing of accounts, the effect of the same could not be incorporated in the books of account. Interest has not been accounted as account is classified as N PA. Refer Note 6.5 and 15.2.

Information Other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for theAudit of IndAS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("theAct") with respect to the preparation of these IndAS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of theAct for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility forthe IndAS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but Is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.We also:

* Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

* Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

* Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

* Evaluate the overall presentation,structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence,and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Govemmentoflndiaintermsofsubsection(l I) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the"AnnexureA" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) oftheAct,we reportthat:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary forthe purposes of our audit

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 oftheAct

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 st March, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) oftheAct.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company,and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in"Annexure B".Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 oftheAct.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company did not have any pending litigations, which would impact its financial position in its IndAS financial statements;

ii. Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise,that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the CompaniesAct,20l 3.

Annexure "A" to the independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Rajeswari Infrastructure Limited,on the IND AS financial statements for the year ended 31 st March 2022

Based on the audit procedures performed forthe purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanation given to us and the books of accounts and other records examined by us in the normal course of the audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that

I. I n respect of its Fixed assets:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of tangible and intangible assets.

b. The management during the year has physically verified all the assets and there is a regular programme of verification, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.According to the information and explanations given to us, no serious discrepancy have been noticed on such physical verification.

c. According to the records produced and according to the information and explanations furnished to us, the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

e. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.Therefore.the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

II. In respectof its inventories:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of finished goods, semi-finished goods, raw material, stores and spares physical verification has been carried out during the year by the management. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of stocks followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

c. On the basis of our examination of records of inventory, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

d. During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits,from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

Note: Kindly refer Note No. 15.2 of the financial statements with regard to Loan

Statement Arrangements with Financial Institutions.

III. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, clauses (iii) (a) & (b) of Paragraph 4 of the order are not applicable to the Company for the current year.

IV. The Clause regarding loans, investments and guarantees and security as per provisions of section 185 & 186 of Companies Act,2013 is not applicable forthe Company.

V. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, and the rules framed there under.

VI. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records, for any product, under section 148( I) of the Companies Act.

VII. In respect of statutory dues

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the books and records as produced and examined by us, in our opinion, the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable, have not been regularly deposited by the Company during the year with the appropriate authorities.

Undisputed statutory dues which are outstanding for more than six months as at the Balance Sheet date are:

ServiceTax-Rs. 17,50,431.00 LuxuryTax- Rs.48,92,348.00

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the books and records as produced and examined by us, there were no cases of disputed income-tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duly, cess, there are no dues which have not been deposited as on 31 st march 2022 otherthan on account of dispute as given below:

SI. Name of the No Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (in lakhs) Period Forum where it is pending 1 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Dispute regarding assessment of Income tax for the AY 2006-07 22.95* FY 2005-06 High Court Chennai Dispute regarding assessment of Income tax for the AY 2007-08 25.26* FY 2006-07

* Includes R.s.31.79 lakhs paid under protest

VIII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no transaction not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the IncomeTaxAct, 1961 (43 of 1961).

IX. a) The company has defaulted in repayment of loans to a financial institution, and

dues to debenture holders.The period and the amount of default are reported as

Name of the Institution Amount of default as on 30.3.2019 Period of Default Remarks ReligareFinvest Ltd. 8,99,20,339 More than 6 months Loan has been classified as NPA and interest not recognized in books. BlockA of constructed property at Pallikaranai has been attached under MOU with the party on the condition of payment of 60% of the dues within 11 months ending Feb 2017 and a further moratorium period of 3 months. Corporation Bank 1,19,33,781 More than 6 months Classified as NPA Irtec Ltd. 2,49,91,433 More than 6 months Loan taken for Printing Machinery. Machinery damaged in Floods and Insurance process initiated. Under dispute regarding coverage of insurance. Classified as NPA

Note: In the case of NPA accounts, entire Principal Overdue as on 31.03.2022 has been included above.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on shortterm basis which have been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of orto meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

X. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (be) of the Order is not applicable.

XI. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

XII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of theAct where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. In our opinion and based on our examination, the companyhas an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

XV. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

XVI. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bankof IndiaAct 1934.

XVII. The company has not incurred cash loss in current financial year as well in immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year.

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fell due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

XX There is not liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

XXI. The company has not made investments in subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require to prepare consolidated financial statement Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure"B"tothe Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Rajeswari Infrastructure Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2022 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Compan/s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control overfinancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of lndia.These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the CompaniesAct,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Compan/s internal financial controls overfinancial reporting based on our audit.We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls.Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists,and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Compan/s internal financial controls system overfinancial reporting.

Meaning oflnternal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A compan/s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition,use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion,to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.