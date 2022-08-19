Dear Members,

The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of your Company along with audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The financial highlights of the Company for the year ended March 31,2022 are presented below:-

(Amount in lakhs)

Particulars 2021-2022 2020-2021 Income from Operations 206.30 396.27 Other Income 25.56 23.77 Profit before Finance Costs and Depreciation and Amortization Expense 19.90 83.51 Finance Cost 10.53 0.62 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 14.14 19.73 Profit BeforeTax (4.77) 62.84 Less:Tax Expense 3.98 3.65 Profit afterTax (8.75) 59.16 Other Comprehensive Income Total Comprehensive Income Opening Balance of Retained Earnings -532.39 -590.63 Less:Proposed Equity Dividend Less: Dividend DistributionTax General Reserve 8.70 8.70 Capital Reserve 18.29 18.29 Closing Balance -514.15 -505.40

DIVIDEND

No dividend is recommended for the financial year ended 31 st March 2022

OPERATIONALPERFORMANCE

The turnover of the Company duringtheyearis 206.30 lakhsand has made a profit of Rs.8.75 lakhs. The Company has developed excellent engineering, planning and project execution skills.The company has not undertaken any new real estate activity during the year.

TRANSFERTO RESERVES

No amount has been transferred to reserves during the year under review.

MATERIAL CHANGESAFFECTINGTHE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and date of this report There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), is presented in a separate section, forming part of the Annual Report.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates companies for the year under review.

SECRETARIAL STAN DARDS

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-I and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company

BOARD DIVERSITY

The Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse Board in its success. We believe that a truly diverse Board will leverage differences in thought, perspective, knowledge, skill, regional and industry experience, cultural and geographical background, age, ethnicity, race and gender,which will help us, retain our competitive advantage.

Currently, Board of Directors comprises of 5 Directors, out of which one Director is aWoman Director and 3 Directors are Independent Directors.The Composition of Board is in compliance with the provisions of the Regulation 17 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements),2015.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposits and as such, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding on the date of the BalanceSheet

RE-APPOINTMENT OFAUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT

Your Companys StatutoryAuditors,M/s.N.Sankaran & Co, (Firm Reg No.0035908), Chartered Accountants retire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment-The Board recommends for their re-appointment for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of the ensuingAGM till the conclusion ofAGM to be held in the year 2027.

Pursuant to Sections 139 and 141 oftheAct read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, M/s. N. Sankaran & Co has furnished a certificate of their eligibility and consent as theAuditors of the Company.

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) notified under Section 133 oftheAct.

M/s. N. Sankaran & Co, Chartered Accountants, Chennai, have submitted their audit report. The observations of auditors in their reports are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments. Subject to point no.Vlland VIII of annexure A to independent auditors report

In respect of statutory dues,the company has made part payment of TDS as on date The Statutory Auditors were present at the lastAGM.

SECRETARIALAUDITORS

M/s, M. Damodaran &Associates LLP, Company Secretaries, were appointed as Secretarial Auditors of your Company to conduct Secretarial Audit of records and documents of the Company for FY 2020-21.

The Secretarial Audit Report confirms that the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act,Rules, Regulations and Guidelines and thatthere were no deviations or non-compliances.

The Secretarial Audit Report contains qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers.The Secretarial Audit Report is provided in Annexure-A to this Report.The management is taking necessary steps to correct the qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In terms of Section 149 of the Act and the Listing Regulations, Mr. Meenakshi Sundaram Elangovan, Mr, Ravi Shankar Sambasivan Pulya and Mr, Vijaya Raghavan.are the Independent Directors of the Company as on date.

The Company has received the necessary declaration from each Independent Director in accordance with Section 149(7) oftheCompaniesAct20l3 neadwhh Regulations 16 and 25(8) of the Listing Regulations that he/she meets the criteria of independence as laid out in Section 149(6) of the CompaniesAct,2013 and Regulations 16(1 )(b) and 25(8) ofthe Listing Regulations.

AttheAGM held on 29th September,2021 Mr. Ravi Shankar Sambasivan Pulya was appointed asan IndependentDirectoroftheCompanywhoholdsofficetill 19thSeptember, 2026.

At the AGM held on 27th September, 2017 Mr. Vijaya Raghavan was appointed as an Independent Director ofthe Company who holds office till 29th June,2022.

At the AGM held on 30th September, 2019, Mr. Meenakshi Sundaram Elangovan was appointed as an Independent Director ofthe Company who holds office till 31 st March 2024.

BOARD EVALUATION

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and The Companies Act, 2013, provide that a formal annual evaluation needs to be made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors. Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, states that the performance evaluation of independent directors shall be done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated.The evaluation of all the directors and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and frame work adopted by the Board.

DIRECTORSRESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) ofthe Companies Act, 2013, the Directors, to the best of their knowledge and belief,confirm that;

i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there has been no material departure;

ii. the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end ofthe financial year and of the loss ofthe Company for that period;

iii. the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions ofthe Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv. the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on agoing concern basis;

v. the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively

vi. the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with theprovision of all applicable laws and that such systems wereadequate andoperating effectively.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLAND ITS ADEQUACY

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

CODE OF CONDUCT FORTHE PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of InsiderTrading) Regulation,2015. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities.

The InsiderTrading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive in formation and code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading isavailable on our website.

INVESTOR EDUCATION & PROTECTION FUND

There was no unpaid/undaimed dividend to be transferred to IEPF Account for the financial year ended 31 -Mar-2022

LISTING

The securities of the Company are listed on BSE Limited.

DEPOSITORY SYSTEM

Trading in Equity shares of the Company is permitted only in dematerialized form. All requests for dematerialization of shares are processed and the confirmation is given to the respective depositories i.e. NSDL and CDSL within the stipulated time. Upto 31 st March 2022, NSDL 70.5101 &CDSL 19.2977Total-89.81% Equity Shares of the Company have been dematerialized.

Number of Board Meeting held

The Board of Directors duly met 11 (eleven) times during the financial year from 1st April, 2021 to 31st March, 2022. The date son which the meetings were held are as follows:

04.06.2021, 21.06.2021, 25.06.2021, 11.08.2021, 01.09.2021, 30.09.2021, 03.11.2021, 01.12.2021, 13.12.2021, 10.02.2022, 28.03.2022. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the listing regulations.

S.No Date of Meeting Board Strength No. of directors Present 1 04.06.2021 5 5 2 21.06.2021 5 5 3 25.06.2021 5 5 4 11.08.2021 5 5 5 01.09.2021 5 5 6 30.09.2021 5 5 7 03.11.2021 5 5 8 01.12.2021 5 5 9 13.12.2021 5 5 10 10.02.2022 5 5 II 28.03.2022 5 5

INFORMATION AS PER SECTION 134(3) (M) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 8 OFTHE COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014 - CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGSAND OUTGO:

The Companys core activity at present is civil construction which is not power intensive. The Company is making every effort to reduce the consumption of power.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGSAND OUTGO

Foreign Exchange Earnings Rs.Nil (PreviousYearRs.Nil/-)

Year ended 31.03.2022 Year ended 31.03.2021 Particulars INR In foreign Currency INR In foreign Currency Foreign Exchange < Utgo Imports NIL- -NIL- -NIL- -NIL- ForeignTravel -NIL- -NIL- -NIL- -NIL-

INTERNAL AUDITOR

The provisions of Section 138(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 with regard to appointment of internal auditoris applicable to the Company.

CHANGE IN DIRECTORSAND KMP Re-appointments

Mr. GURUSWAMY RAMAMURTHY (DIN: 00060323) is retiring by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

VIGILMECHANISM

Pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.rflindia.org.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in Form MGT-9 is annexed herewith as Annexune-B.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Related party transactions that were entered during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business.There were nomaterially significant related party transactions with the Companys Promoters, Directors, Management or their relatives, which could have had a potential conflict with the interests of the Company.Transactions with related parties entered by the Company in the normal course of business are periodically placed before the Audit Committee for its approval and the particulars of contracts entered during the year as per FormAOC-2 is enclosed asAnnexure-C.

The Board of Directors of the Company has, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, adopted a policy to regulate transactions between the Company and its Related Parties, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013, the Rules there underand the ListingAgreement. This Policy was considered and approved by the Board has been uploaded on the website of the Companyatwww.rflindia.org.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY(CSR)

Corporate social responsibility provisions are not applicable to your company as your company did not qualify the rules provided in Section 135 of the CompaniesAct 2013.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per Regulation! 5 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the company is exempted from complying with the provisions of Corporate Governance, since the paid-up equity share capital does not exceed Rs.10 crores and net worth does not exceed Rs.25 crore.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

Currently, the Board has three committees. They are:

(i) Audit committee

TheAudit committee consists of Independent directors.The following is its composition:

1. Mr. MeenakshiSundaramElangovan - Chairperson;

2. Ms.Usha-Member;

3. Mr. Ravi Shankar SambasivanPulya- Member.

(ii) Nomination & remuneration committee

The Nomination & remuneration committee consists o independent directors. The following is its composition:

I .Mr. VijayaRaghavan-Chairperson

2. Mr. Ravi Shankar SambasivanPulya-Member;

3. Mr. MeenakshiSundaramElangovan-Member.

(iii) Stakeholders relationshipcommittee

The Stakeholders relationship committee consists of Independent directors. The following is its composition:

1. Mr. MeenakshiSundaramElangovan-Chairperson;

2. Ms. Usha-Member;

3. Mr. Ravi ShankarSambasivan Pulya- Member.

COMMITTEE MEETING ATTENDANCE

Audit Committee

S.NO Date of Meeting Board Strength No.of directors Present 1 21.06.2021 3 3 2 11.08.2021 3 3 3 03.11.2021 3 3 4 10.02.2022 3 3

Nomination & Remuneration Committee

S.NO Date of Meeting Board Strength No.of directors Present 1. 01.09.2021 3 3 2. 01-12-2021 3 3

Stakeholders relationship committee

S.No Date of Meeting Board Strength No.of directors Present 1 11.10.2021 3 3 2 07.02.2022 3 3

REMUNERATION RATIO OF THE DIRECTORS / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)/EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, in respect of employees of the Company and Directors is furnished hereunder:

S.No Name Designation Remuneration paid FY 2021-22 lakhs Remuneration paid FY 2020-21 lakhs Increase in remuneration from previous year lakhs Ratio/Times Median of employee remuneration 1 G Ramamurthy Managing Director 5.40 4.05 0.75 ITime 2. RUsha WholeTime Director 5.40 5.40 - -

PARTICULARS OF LOANS,GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act,2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements. DEVELOPMENTAND IMPLEMENTATION OF A RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has been addressing various risks impacting the Company and the policy of the Company on risk management is provided elsewhere in this Annual Report in Management Discussion andAnalysis.

SHARES

a-BUYBACKOF SECURITIES

The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review.

b. SWEAT EQUITY

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review.

c. BONUS SHARES

No Bonus Shares were issued during the year under review

d. RIGHTS ISSUE

The Company has not issued any Bights issue during the year under review.

e. EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN

The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

f. SHARESWITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS

Company has not issued any shares with DifferentialRights for the year under review.

Maintenance of cost record

The provisions of section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended with regards to applicability for cost audit is not applicable to the company

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal)Act,2013

The Company does not have in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements ofThe Sexual Harassment ofWomen at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition Prohibition&Redressal) Act,2013. No such Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The provisions of section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 ofThe Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014) as amended does not apply to our company.

ORDER OF COURT

No material orders had been passed by the regulators or courts orTribunals.

LOAN FROM DIRECTORS

Pursuant to proviso to Rule 2(l)(c)(viii) ofThe Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014,the Company has not accepted any Loans from the any of the director of the company THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE.2016:

There is no application made or no proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143 (12) to the CENTRAL GOVERNMENT:

There was no report of fraud by the auditor which is being or has been committed against the company by its officers or employees during the year.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE IN VALUATION:

There was no difference between the amount of valuation done at the time of one time settlement and valuation done while taking loan from the banks or financial institutions. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Board places on record its appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Banks and Government Authorities.

The Board also places on record its gratitude to the employees a tall levels for their commitment and dedicated efforts.The Directors are also thankful to the shareholder for their continued support to the Company.