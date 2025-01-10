iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd Balance Sheet

54.37
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.58

3.52

3.5

3.52

Net Worth

4.58

4.52

4.5

4.52

Minority Interest

Debt

21.35

8.1

8.1

8.8

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.93

12.62

12.6

13.32

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.63

0.22

0.22

0.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.99

2.09

-0.48

-9.21

Inventories

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.12

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

12.62

2.69

13.1

4.49

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-0.15

-0.35

-0.71

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.55

-0.52

-13.31

-13.11

Cash

3.61

0.25

0.69

14.38

Total Assets

16.23

2.56

0.42

5.68

Rajkot Inv.Trust : related Articles

No Record Found

