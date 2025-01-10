Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.58
3.52
3.5
3.52
Net Worth
4.58
4.52
4.5
4.52
Minority Interest
Debt
21.35
8.1
8.1
8.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.93
12.62
12.6
13.32
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.63
0.22
0.22
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.99
2.09
-0.48
-9.21
Inventories
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.12
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
12.62
2.69
13.1
4.49
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-0.15
-0.35
-0.71
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.55
-0.52
-13.31
-13.11
Cash
3.61
0.25
0.69
14.38
Total Assets
16.23
2.56
0.42
5.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.