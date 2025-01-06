Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.46
-0.23
-6.32
0.42
Other operating items
Operating
1.46
-0.23
-6.32
0.42
Capital expenditure
-0.16
-0.14
0.63
0
Free cash flow
1.3
-0.37
-5.69
0.42
Equity raised
7.11
7.23
7.29
7.29
Investing
0.08
0
0
0
Financing
10.35
2.98
2.77
2.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
18.84
9.84
4.37
9.99
No Record Found
