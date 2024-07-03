iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd Share Price

58.87
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:16:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60.06
  • Day's High60.06
  • 52 Wk High73.84
  • Prev. Close60.07
  • Day's Low58.87
  • 52 Wk Low 27.15
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E15.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.91
  • EPS3.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.89
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

60.06

Prev. Close

60.07

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

60.06

Day's Low

58.87

52 Week's High

73.84

52 Week's Low

27.15

Book Value

47.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.89

P/E

15.56

EPS

3.86

Divi. Yield

0

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.58

3.52

3.5

3.52

Net Worth

4.58

4.52

4.5

4.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.46

-0.23

-6.32

0.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director.

Shrikrishna Baburam Pandey

Company Secretary

SURABHI MAHNOT

Additional Director

Renu Manender Singh

Managing Director

Mosamben Keyur Mehta

Additional Director

Hemantkumar Naginbhai Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd

Summary

Rajkot Investment Trust Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on June 29, 1982. The Company is registered as Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and carrying out the business in investment, loans and financial activities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd share price today?

The Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd is ₹5.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd is 15.56 and 1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd is ₹27.15 and ₹73.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd?

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.81%, 3 Years at 64.07%, 1 Year at 84.83%, 6 Month at 49.09%, 3 Month at 51.50% and 1 Month at 19.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.