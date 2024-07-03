Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹60.06
Prev. Close₹60.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹60.06
Day's Low₹58.87
52 Week's High₹73.84
52 Week's Low₹27.15
Book Value₹47.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.89
P/E15.56
EPS3.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.58
3.52
3.5
3.52
Net Worth
4.58
4.52
4.5
4.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.46
-0.23
-6.32
0.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director.
Shrikrishna Baburam Pandey
Company Secretary
SURABHI MAHNOT
Additional Director
Renu Manender Singh
Managing Director
Mosamben Keyur Mehta
Additional Director
Hemantkumar Naginbhai Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd
Summary
Rajkot Investment Trust Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on June 29, 1982. The Company is registered as Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and carrying out the business in investment, loans and financial activities.
Read More
The Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd is ₹5.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd is 15.56 and 1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd is ₹27.15 and ₹73.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.81%, 3 Years at 64.07%, 1 Year at 84.83%, 6 Month at 49.09%, 3 Month at 51.50% and 1 Month at 19.42%.
