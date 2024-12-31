Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve items as per letter attached Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 14/11/2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and Approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of third (03/2024-25) Meeting of the Board of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Disclosure for appointment of Director. Disclosure of Reconstitution of Committees. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on May 302024 to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March Board of the Directors has considered and approved financial results for the quarter and year ended in the board meeting held on 30.05.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 22 May 2024

board has considered and appointed MD in the company and accepted resignation of MD and an Additional Director appointed under independent category in the baord meeting held on 22nd May,2024 The Board of the Directors of the company in the board meeting held on 22.05.2024 appointed Mr. Shrikrishna Baburam Pandey as MD in the Company

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

Considered and Appointed Mr. Zafar Quereshi (DIN: 10536947) as an Additional Director under the Category Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company and Took note the Email received from BSE on February 14, 2024 for imposing fines for the Non-Compliance of Regulation 13(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India Appointed Mr. Zafar Quereshi as an Additional Director under the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.03.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024